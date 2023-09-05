New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Raman Spectroscopy Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489105/?utm_source=GNW



Raman Spectroscopy Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global raman spectroscopy market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical, life science, material science, carbon material, and semiconductor end use industries. The global raman spectroscopy market is expected to reach an estimated $875.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are heightened emphasis on healthcare-related drug development, growing requirement for spectroscopy via cloud-based platforms, along with escalating necessity for precise and effective analytical methods across various sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and material sciences.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Raman Spectroscopy Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global raman spectroscopy market by instruments, sampling technique, application, and region, as follows:



Raman Spectroscopy Market by Instrument [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Microscopy Raman

• FT Raman

• Handheld & Portable Raman



Raman Spectroscopy Market by Sampling Technique [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Surface-enhanced Raman Scattering

• Tip-enhanced Raman Scattering

• Others



Raman Spectroscopy Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Life Sciences

• Material Sciences

• Carbon Materials

• Semiconductors

• Others



Raman Spectroscopy Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Raman Spectroscopy Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, raman spectroscopy companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the raman spectroscopy companies profiled in this report include-

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Horiba

• Renishaw

• Bruker Corporation

• Jasco

• Agilent Technologies

• PerkinElmer

• WITec

• B&W Tek

• Kaiser Optical Systems

Raman Spectroscopy Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that handheld, & portable raman will remain the largest instrument segment over the forecast period because of increasing need for quantifying biomolecules, hyperspectral molecular imaging of cells and tissues, medical diagnostics, and accurate identification of pharmaceutical raw materials.

• Within this market, pharmaceuticals will remain the fastest growing segment due to significant rise in the utilization of solid-state pharmaceutical products across both industrial as well as academic sectors along with raman spectroscopy’s capability to visualize drug and excipient distribution in the pharmaceutical formulations, such as tablets, creams, and ointments.

• North America will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to the presence of strong scientific and research community encompassing academic institutions, government laboratories, and private research organizations in the region.

Features of the Raman Spectroscopy Market

• Market Size Estimates: Raman spectroscopy market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Raman spectroscopy market size by various segments, such as by instruments, sampling technique, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Raman spectroscopy market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different instruments, sampling techniques, applications, and regions for the raman spectroscopy market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the raman spectroscopy market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

