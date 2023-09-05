Wellness Redefined: Neck and Shoulder Massager Market Charts Course to US$ 8.64 Billion by 2033! Persistence Market Research

New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, the neck and shoulder massager market is anticipated to generate a revenue of US$ 3.89 Billion in 2023 . The global neck and shoulder massager market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 8.64 Billion by 2033.



The growth of the market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic neck and shoulder pain, the rising disposable income of consumers, and the growing popularity of portable and wireless neck and shoulder massagers.

Market Overview:

The global neck and shoulder massager market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the importance of relaxation and stress relief. As the pace of modern life accelerates, individuals are turning to convenient and effective solutions for alleviating neck and shoulder tension. This market report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, shedding light on key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future opportunities.

Market Dynamics:

The market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of neck and shoulder pain due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, long working hours, and stress. Consumers are increasingly seeking cost-effective and accessible ways to manage discomfort and promote overall well-being.

Neck and shoulder massagers offer a convenient solution, contributing to the market's steady expansion.

Key Market Trends:

Technological Advancements: The industry has witnessed remarkable innovations in massager technology, leading to the development of smart, connected devices. These massagers offer customizable massage experiences and real-time monitoring, enhancing user satisfaction.

The industry has witnessed remarkable innovations in massager technology, leading to the development of smart, connected devices. These massagers offer customizable massage experiences and real-time monitoring, enhancing user satisfaction. Portability and Convenience: Compact and portable massagers are gaining popularity, allowing users to enjoy therapeutic massages wherever and whenever needed. Cordless and rechargeable models offer added convenience.

Compact and portable massagers are gaining popularity, allowing users to enjoy therapeutic massages wherever and whenever needed. Cordless and rechargeable models offer added convenience. Growing Aging Population: The aging global population is more prone to neck and shoulder ailments, driving the demand for massagers that provide relief and relaxation.

Key Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic neck and shoulder pain: Neck and shoulder pain is a common problem that affects people of all ages. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including poor posture, stress, and repetitive strain injuries. The increasing prevalence of this condition is driving the demand for neck and shoulder massagers.

Neck and shoulder pain is a common problem that affects people of all ages. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including poor posture, stress, and repetitive strain injuries. The increasing prevalence of this condition is driving the demand for neck and shoulder massagers. Rising disposable income of consumers: The disposable income of consumers is increasing in many parts of the world. This is leading to an increase in the demand for luxury and wellness products, such as neck and shoulder massagers.

The disposable income of consumers is increasing in many parts of the world. This is leading to an increase in the demand for luxury and wellness products, such as neck and shoulder massagers. Growing popularity of portable and wireless neck and shoulder massagers: Portable and wireless neck and shoulder massagers are becoming increasingly popular. These massagers are easy to use and can be taken anywhere, making them a convenient option for people who want to relieve neck and shoulder pain on the go.

Competitive Landscape

The global neck and shoulder massager market is highly competitive.

The key players in the market include

JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

Nekteck

OSIM International

HoMedics

Family Inada Co., Ltd.

FUJIIRYOKI

Human Touch

SKG

Panasonic Corp.

Beurer GmbH and amny more

These players are competing on the basis of factors such as product offerings, pricing, and distribution channels.

Recent Developments:

here are some recent developments of companies in the global neck and shoulder massager market,

HoMedics, a leading manufacturer of home healthcare products, launched its new Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager in 2023. The massager features three different massage modes and two heat settings to provide targeted relief for neck and shoulder pain.

of home healthcare products, launched its new Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager in 2023. The massager features three different massage modes and two heat settings to provide targeted relief for neck and shoulder pain. Omron Healthcare, a Japanese manufacturer of medical devices, introduced its new Micro Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager in 2022. The massager uses micro-vibrations to provide a deep massage that can help to relieve muscle tension and pain.

of medical devices, introduced its new Micro Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager in 2022. The massager uses micro-vibrations to provide a deep massage that can help to relieve muscle tension and pain. Brookstone, a retailer of consumer electronics and home goods, launched its new Neck and Shoulder Heat Therapy Massager in 2023. The massager uses heat therapy and vibrations to provide relief for neck and shoulder pain.

of consumer electronics and home goods, launched its new Neck and Shoulder Heat Therapy Massager in 2023. The massager uses heat therapy and vibrations to provide relief for neck and shoulder pain. Panasonic, a Japanese electronics company, introduced its new Portable Neck and Shoulder Massager in 2022. The massager is small and lightweight, making it easy to take with you on the go.

Market Segmentation:

The global neck and shoulder massager market is segmented by product type, power, price range, end user, sales channel, and region.

By product type, the market is segmented into vibrating massagers, shiatsu massagers, heat therapy massagers, and others. The vibrating massager segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the shiatsu massager segment.

, the market is segmented into vibrating massagers, shiatsu massagers, heat therapy massagers, and others. The vibrating massager segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the shiatsu massager segment. By power , the market is segmented into battery-operated massagers and mains-operated massagers. The battery-operated massager segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the mains-operated massager segment.

, the market is segmented into battery-operated massagers and mains-operated massagers. The battery-operated massager segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the mains-operated massager segment. By price range , the market is segmented into low-priced massagers, mid-priced massagers, and high-priced massagers. The low-priced massager segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the mid-priced massager segment.

, the market is segmented into low-priced massagers, mid-priced massagers, and high-priced massagers. The low-priced massager segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the mid-priced massager segment. By end user , the market is segmented into home users and commercial users. The home users segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the commercial users segment.

, the market is segmented into home users and commercial users. The home users segment is the largest segment of the market, followed by the commercial users segment. By sales channel , the market is segmented into online sales channels and offline sales channels. The online sales channel segment is the fastest growing segment of the market, followed by the offline sales channel segment.

, the market is segmented into online sales channels and offline sales channels. The online sales channel segment is the fastest growing segment of the market, followed by the offline sales channel segment. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for neck and shoulder massagers, followed by Europe.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

