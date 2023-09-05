Bitwave Partners with Enterprise Wallet for Web3 Businesses, N Suite, Revolutionizing Digital Asset Integration for Businesses

Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- double jump.tokyo Inc., (headquartered in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; Hironobu Ueno, CEO) proudly announces that its blockchain Private Key sharing and management service, N Suite, is partnering with Bitwave, the first enterprise accounting software platform built specifically for digital assets.

◾N Suite and Bitwave partnership

The N Suite enables organizations to securely store private keys in the cloud, facilitating the sharing and utilization of these keys among multiple individuals. This enables approval-based workflow between administrators and operators for tasks that require private key signatures. These tasks include activities such as NFT issuance, crypto transfers, and smart contract deployments. The user-friendly dashboard of the N Suite streamlines this entire process.

Bitwave's continuous tracking and calculation of cost basis, gains, and losses for both short-term and long-term capital gains empower organizations to manage their digital asset tax liabilities. Additionally, Bitwave simplifies the company's crypto accounts payable and accounts receivable processes by seamlessly integrating invoices into the accounting system.

Being at the forefront of private key management and approval workflow solutions, N Suite is excited to empower enterprises to adopt digital assets and take direct control over their web3 business initiatives.

Bitwave's platform effectively manages the convergence of cryptocurrency taxation, accounting, and compliance, establishing itself as the pioneering digital asset finance platform that simplifies the tracking and organization of all crypto transaction data.

The Executive Officer/N Suite Producer, Hirofumi Aoki, had this to say when asked about the partnership: "Together, we aim to revolutionize the landscape of digital asset management by combining N Suite's essential enterprise 'must-have' private key solutions with Bitwave's convenient and easy-to-use accounting software. This partnership empowers both web3 beginners and existing businesses to navigate the complexities of the digital economy with confidence and ease."

"With a shared commitment to enable digital assets for enterprise customers, Bitwave is thrilled to partner with N Suite to accelerate this mission,” said Bitwave Co-Founder and COO Amy Kalnoki.

“N Suite understands that businesses today rely on smooth and effective operations to issue NFT’s, transfer crypto, and deploy smart contracts. Together with Bitwave’s best-in-class finance platform, businesses can leverage the power of blockchain technology in a fast, safe, and full-compliant way,” she said.

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the #1 enterprise finance platform for digital assets.

From high-volume crypto accounting to enterprise tax tracking, audit-ready bookkeeping, and advanced DeFi monitoring – Bitwave delivers the most comprehensive solution for mitigating digital asset complexity.



Businesses of all sizes - from Fortune 100 titans to early-stage crypto-native projects – trust Bitwave to help them achieve financial excellence. Bitwave is proud to work with some of the most recognizable Web2 and Web3 brands in the world - including, OpenSea, Blockdaemon, Hedera, ArtBlocks, Figment, Compound, Polygon, Stardust, Shrapnel, Joyride Games, NEAR, and more.



Bitwave is backed by industry-leading partners, including Hack VC, Blockchain Capital, and Signal Fire, Valor Equity Partners, Arca Endeavor Fund. To learn more, visit bitwave.io.

About N Suite

Web3 business software (SaaS) with wallet functions for companies. N Suite provides value through their platform to companies needing to manage their private keys, especially when considering security and governance around their Web3 operations. Some feature examples include sending & receiving crypto, minting NFTs, deploying smart contracts, all which are necessary for businesses in or trying to enter the Web3 space. More than 70 companies, from startups to major listed companies, have decided to use N Suite as their operational infrastructure.

Please use the contact form located on our website (https://www.nsuite.io/contact) to book a demo

About double jump.tokyo

Founded in 2018, double jump.tokyo Inc. is the leading startup in Japan that specializes in NFT solutions and blockchain games, such as “My Crypto Heroes” and “Brave Frontier Heroes.” The company is a technology solution provider which partners with large-scale enterprises to help them successfully incorporate blockchain technologies into their games and company strategy. double jump.tokyo has partnered with some of the largest gaming companies including Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and Sega, as well as LINE and bitFlyer Holdings. The company's goal is to facilitate the mainstream adoption of NFTs and blockchain technologies across the global gaming and entertainment industries.