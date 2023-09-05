[Latest Report] Ethylene Amines Market is estimated to be US$ 5.5 billion by 2032; Growing Population, Urbanization and Advancements in Agriculture to Propel Market Growth-BY PMI

Covina, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction –

An organic molecule called Ethylene Amine is made up of ethylene connections between amine groups. It is a powerful base and is utilized as chelating agents. The liquid ethylene amine is colorless and thick, and it smells a lot like ammonia. They are adaptable chemicals with many uses across numerous sectors. The majority of ethylene amines are colorless liquids with an overpowering ammonia-like odor.

Ethylene amines are used as catalysts in the production of polyurethane foams, which have a wide range of applications, including construction, automotive, and furniture. As these industries continue to grow, demand for ethylene amine increases. Increasing awareness regarding sustainability and green chemistry practices is likely to lead to the development of more eco-friendly processes for producing and using ethylene amines, which may further expand the growth of Ethylene Amines Market.

Ethylene amines are a group of organic compounds that contain ethylene linkages and amine functional groups. These chemicals are versatile and find applications in various industries, including agriculture, textiles, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and more. Ethylene amines are primarily used as intermediates in the production of various chemicals and as additives in several processes. The global ethylene amines market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to their wide-ranging applications and demand from various sectors.

Key highlights –

In October 2019, Nouryon has inaugurated a demonstration plant in Stenungsund, Sweden to showcase a more sustainable technology platform to produce ethylene amines and its derivatives. The technique, which is based on ethylene oxide (EO), enables Nouryon to increase the variety of ethylene amine products it offers by allowing for the selective manufacturing of a wide range of end products. The first ethylene amine products were successfully produced by Nouryon in the demonstration plant, demonstrating the novel technology on an industrially significant scale and paving the way for full commercialization. Wet strength paper resins, oil and road additives, epoxy curing and other growth applications all depend on ethylene amines as essential building blocks.

Analyst View –

Ethylene amines find applications in various industries, including agriculture, textiles, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The market is expected to grow as new applications and industries discover the benefits of ethylene amines in their processes. Ethylene amines, particularly ethylenediamine (EDA), are used in the production of pesticides and herbicides. As the global population grows and agricultural practices become more intensive, the demand for agrochemicals is likely to increase, driving the demand for Ethylene Amines Market.

Key Highlights of the Ethylene Amines Market:

Growing Demand: The ethylene amines market has experienced steady growth due to the increasing demand for end-use products in various industries, such as surfactants, agrochemicals, and personal care products.

Diverse Applications: Ethylene amines are used as curing agents in epoxy resins, as corrosion inhibitors, and in the production of chelating agents, fuel additives, and more. Their versatility contributes to their market growth.

Rising Industrialization: The rapid industrialization in emerging economies has led to increased consumption of ethylene amines in the production of adhesives, coatings, and textiles.

Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations have prompted the development of eco-friendly alternatives, boosting research and development activities in the ethylene amines market.

Market Expansion: Major players in the chemical industry are expanding their ethylene amines production capacities to cater to the growing demand, leading to increased competition.

Attributes Details Ethylene Amines Market Value (2022) US$ 3.3Bn Ethylene Amines Market Projected Value(2032) US$ US$ 5.5Bn Ethylene Amines Market CAGR (2022-2032) 5.0%

Segmentation of the Ethylene Amines Market:

Product Type:

Ethylenediamine (EDA): Used as a key building block for various chemicals.

Used as a key building block for various chemicals. Diethylenetriamine (DETA): Employed in fuel additives and as a corrosion inhibitor.

Employed in fuel additives and as a corrosion inhibitor. Triethylenetetramine (TETA): Used in adhesives and as a cross-linking agent.

Used in adhesives and as a cross-linking agent. Tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA): Found in epoxy curing agents and chelating agents.

Found in epoxy curing agents and chelating agents. Aminoethylpiperazine (AEP): Utilized in the manufacture of surfactants and lubricants.

Application:

Epoxy Resins: Ethylene amines are used as curing agents for epoxy resins.

Ethylene amines are used as curing agents for epoxy resins. Agriculture: Used in the production of agrochemicals such as herbicides and fungicides.

Used in the production of agrochemicals such as herbicides and fungicides. Textiles: Employed as cross-linking agents for textile finishes.

Employed as cross-linking agents for textile finishes. Personal Care: Found in hair care and skincare products.

Found in hair care and skincare products. Adhesives and Sealants: Used as cross-linkers and curing agents.

End-User Industry:

Chemicals: Ethylene amines are used in the production of various chemicals.

Ethylene amines are used in the production of various chemicals. Automotive: Employed in fuel additives and corrosion inhibitors.

Employed in fuel additives and corrosion inhibitors. Pharmaceuticals: Used in the synthesis of pharmaceutical intermediates.

Used in the synthesis of pharmaceutical intermediates. Oil and Gas: Applied as corrosion inhibitors in pipelines and drilling operations.

Market Growth Factors:

Several factors contribute to the growth of the ethylene amines market:

Industrialization: The expansion of industries, especially in developing economies, leads to increased demand for ethylene amines in various applications.

The expansion of industries, especially in developing economies, leads to increased demand for ethylene amines in various applications. R&D and Innovation: Ongoing research and development efforts result in the development of new applications and environmentally friendly products, driving market growth.

Ongoing research and development efforts result in the development of new applications and environmentally friendly products, driving market growth. Consumer Demand: Growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of products containing ethylene amines, such as personal care items, boosts market demand.

Growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of products containing ethylene amines, such as personal care items, boosts market demand. Regulatory Compliance: Stringent environmental regulations drive the adoption of eco-friendly chemicals, spurring innovation in the ethylene amines market.

Stringent environmental regulations drive the adoption of eco-friendly chemicals, spurring innovation in the ethylene amines market. End-Use Industries: The growth of industries like automotive, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals directly impacts the demand for ethylene amines.

The growth of industries like automotive, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals directly impacts the demand for ethylene amines. Globalization: Increasing global trade facilitates the distribution of ethylene amines to a wider market, further contributing to growth.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Ethylene Amines Market:

The prominent players operating in the Ethylene Amines Market includes,

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Delamine

Huntsman Corporation Arabian Amines Company

BASF S.E.

Questions by Ethylene Amines Market:

What are the key market trends and market dynamics? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What is the competitive landscape like in the market? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries? What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?

