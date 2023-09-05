New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489104/?utm_source=GNW



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market looks promising with opportunities in hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, CROs and CMOs, and academic research institutes. The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to reach an estimated $15.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing government funding and research investments within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, rising utilization of synthesized oligonucleotides in molecular diagnostics and clinical applications, and rising incidence of cancer and genetic disorders globally.



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global oligonucleotide synthesis market by product, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Oligonucleotides

• Equipment/Synthesizer

• Reagents

• Services

• Purification

• Modification



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• PCR Primers

• PCR Assays and Panels

• Sequencing

• DNA Microarrays

• Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

• Antisense Oligonucleotides

• Others



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hospitals

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• CROs and CMOs

• Academic Research Institutes



Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, oligonucleotide synthesis companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the oligonucleotide synthesis companies profiled in this report include-

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• GE Healthcare

• Dharmacon

• Agilent Technologies

• Bio-synthesis

• Kaneka Eurogentec

• Integrated DNA Technologies

• BioAutomation

• Biolegio

• Twist Bioscience

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that oligonucleotide will witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of genomic research endeavors, including gene expression analysis and genetic testing, along with the advent of biochips (DNA chips) enabling simultaneous analysis of various clinical samples.

• Within this market, academic research institutes will remain the largest segment due to robust genomic research being conducted by universities and academic research institutes either in collaboration with private investors or with government support along with huge investments in the genomic research in developed countries.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the substantial presence of numerous companies and research institutes in this region.

Features of the Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

• Market Size Estimates: Oligonucleotide synthesis market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Oligonucleotide synthesis market size by various segments, such as by product, application, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Oligonucleotide synthesis market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products, applications, end use industries, and regions for the Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

