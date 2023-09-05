New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sepsis Diagnostic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489103/?utm_source=GNW



Sepsis Diagnostic Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global sepsis diagnostic market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic, pathology & reference laboratory, and research institute markets. The global sepsis diagnostic market is expected to reach an estimated $1.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing public-private funding for sepsis diagnostic research activities, rising risk of infectious diseases, as well as increasing number of sepsis incidences, and government initiatives towards developing sepsis awareness among people.



Sepsis Diagnostic Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global sepsis diagnostic market by product, technology, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Sepsis Diagnostic Market by Product [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Instruments

• Blood Culture Media

• Assay Kits and Reagents

• Software



Sepsis Diagnostic Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Microbiology

• Molecular Diagnostics

• Immunoassays

• Flow Cytometry

• Others



Sepsis Diagnostic Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Pathology & Reference Laboratories

• Research Institutes

• Others



Sepsis Diagnostic Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Sepsis Diagnostic Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, sepsis diagnostic companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the sepsis diagnostic companies profiled in this report include-

• bioMérieux SA

• Becton, Dickinson & Company

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Danaher

• Luminex

• Cepheid

• Bruker Corporation

• Immunexpress

• Koninklijke Philips

Sepsis Diagnostic Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that blood culture media will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing aging population, rising incidences of bloodstream infections and increasing adoption by the clinicians as it considered as the most convenient and economically efficient testing method.

• Within this market, hospitals & clinics will remain the largest segment due to growing number of patients visit in hospitals suffering from sepsis, huge number of fatalities caused by various illnesses, and the availability of various equipment, which can be used for sepsis diagnostic treatments.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic solutions, and growing incidence of sepsis and infectious diseases in the region

Features of the Sepsis Diagnostic Market

• Market Size Estimates: Sepsis diagnostic market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Sepsis diagnostic market size by various segments, such as by product, technology, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Sepsis diagnostic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different products, technologies, end use industries, and regions for the sepsis diagnostic market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the sepsis diagnostic market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the sepsis diagnostic market size?

Answer: The global sepsis diagnostic market is expected to reach an estimated $1.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for sepsis diagnostic market?

Answer: The global sepsis diagnostic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the sepsis diagnostic market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing public-private funding for sepsis diagnostic research activities, rising risk of infectious diseases, as well as increasing number of sepsis incidences, and government initiatives towards developing sepsis awareness among people.

Q4. What are the major segments for sepsis diagnostic market?

Answer: The future of the global sepsis diagnostic market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic, pathology & reference laboratory, and research institute markets.

Q5. Who are the key sepsis diagnostic companies?



Answer: Some of the key sepsis diagnostic companies are as follows:

Q6. Which sepsis diagnostic segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecast that blood culture media will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing aging population, rising incidences of bloodstream infections and increasing adoption by the clinicians as it considered as the most convenient and economically efficient testing method.

Q7. In sepsis diagnostic market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic solutions, and growing incidence of sepsis and infectious diseases in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1.

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global sepsis diagnostic market by product (instruments, blood culture media, assay kits and reagents, and software), technology (microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, flow cytometry, and others), end use industry (hospitals & clinics, pathology & reference laboratories, research institutes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



