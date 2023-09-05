New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Epigenetic Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489101/?utm_source=GNW



Epigenetic Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global epigenetic market looks promising with opportunities in the academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). The global epigenetic market is expected to reach an estimated $3.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are enhanced commitment to epigenetic research and development through increased investment, funding, and approvals, growing application of epigenetics in advancing drug discovery and development, and broadening access to genome sequencing owing to its affordability and accessibility.



Epigenetic Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global epigenetic market by product & service, technology, end use industry, and region as follows:



Epigenetic Market by Product & Service [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Kits & Reagents

• Enzymes

• Instruments & Accessories

• Software

• Services



Epigenetic Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• DNA Methylation

• Histone Methylation

• Others



Epigenetic Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical Companies and Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Others



Epigenetic Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Epigenetic Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, epigenetic companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the epigenetic companies profiled in this report include-

• Abcam

• Active Motiff

• Hologic

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Illumina

• Qiagen

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Novartis

• Element Biosciences

• Dovetail Genomics

Epigenetic Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that kits & reagents will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for simple-to-use, cost-effective, and advanced epigenetic kits and reagents across the globe.

• Within this market, academics and research institutes will remain the largest end use segment due to the widespread adoption of epigenetic products across government research institutions and university laboratories.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing awareness of advanced medical infrastructure, growing R&D expenditures, and the existence of major companies in this region.

Features of the Global Epigenetic Market

• Market Size Estimates: Epigenetic market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Epigenetic market size by various segments, such as by product & service, technology, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Epigenetic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different products & services, technologies, end use industries, and regions for the epigenetic market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the Epigenetic Market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



FAQ

