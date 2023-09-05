New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microbiome Sequencing Service Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489100/?utm_source=GNW



Microbiome Sequencing Service Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global microbiome sequencing service market looks promising with opportunities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic and research institutes. The global microbiome sequencing service market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for metagenomic sequencing technology, high concentration on development of human microbiome therapeutics, as well as high costs associated with sophisticated sequencing instruments.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



Microbiome Sequencing Service Market by Segment

The study includes trends and forecast for the global microbiome sequencing service market by technology, type, and end use industry, and region.



Microbiome Sequencing Service Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

• Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

• Nanopore Sequencing

• Sanger Sequencing

• Others



Microbiome Sequencing Service Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Amplicon Sequencing

• Whole-Genome Sequencing

• Shotgun Sequencing

• Others



Microbiome Sequencing Service Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Others

List of Microbiome Sequencing Service Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, microbiome sequencing service companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the microbiome sequencing service companies profiled in this report include-

• Microbiome Insights

• Baseclear

• Clinical-Microbiomics

• Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

• MR DNA

• Metabiomics

• Rancho BioSciences

• Second Genome

• Zymo Research Corporation

• uBiome

Microbiome Sequencing Service Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that sequencing by synthesis (SBS) will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period due to its highly parallel structure that enables the simultaneous sequencing of millions of amplicons and increased interest in studying bacterial populations in the gut, skin, and other organs, each of which has a distinct microbial fingerprint. Moreover, it is an extensively used method by several commercial companies.

• Within this market, academic and research institutes will remain the largest end use industry segment due to extensive utilization of microbiome sequencing services for the examination of proteins and small molecules within the research and academic sectors.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to well-developed research framework, cutting-edge technological progress, and the growing need for precision medicines in this region.

Features of the Global Microbiome Sequencing Service Market

• Market Size Estimates: Microbiome sequencing service market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017 to 2022) and forecast (2023 to 2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Microbiome sequencing service market size by various segments, such as by technology, type, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

• Regional Analysis: Microbiome sequencing service market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different technologies, types, end use industries, and regions for the microbiome sequencing service market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the microbiome sequencing service market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q.1 What is the microbiome sequencing service market size?

Answer: The global microbiome sequencing service market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2028.

Q.2 What is the growth forecast for microbiome sequencing service market?

Answer: The global microbiome sequencing service market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2028

Q.3 What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the microbiome sequencing service market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for metagenomic sequencing technology, high concentration on development of human microbiome therapeutics, as well as high costs associated with sophisticated sequencing instruments.

Q4. What are the major segments for microbiome sequencing service market?

Answer: The future of the global microbiome sequencing service market looks promising with opportunities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic and research institutes.

Q5. Who are the key microbiome sequencing service companies?



Answer: Some of the key microbiome sequencing service companies are as follows:

Q6. Which microbiome sequencing service market segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that sequencing by synthesis (SBS) will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period due to its highly parallel structure that enables the simultaneous sequencing of millions of amplicons and increased interest in studying bacterial populations in the gut, skin, and other organs, each of which has a distinct microbial fingerprint. Moreover, it is an extensively used method by several commercial companies.

Q7. In microbiome sequencing service market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to well-developed research framework, cutting-edge technological progress, and the growing need for precision medicines in this region.

Q.8 Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global microbiome sequencing service market by technology (sequencing by synthesis (SBS), sequencing by ligation (SBL), nanopore sequencing, sanger sequencing, and others), type (amplicon sequencing, whole-genome sequencing, shotgun sequencing, and others), end use industry (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



