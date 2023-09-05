[Latest Report] Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market is estimated to be US$ 17.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period- By PMI

Covina, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) is the primary computing system that helps in detecting errors and alerts the technician. The PLC consists of software, hardware and services and its main component includes power supply, processor module and I/O modules.

Growing industrialization has become a major factor in market growth. Further, rising automation industries and application of PLC in commercial sector such as elevator, washing machines, traffic controls has driven market growth. Furthermore, advancement in technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunities in Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market growth over the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3790

(In addition to our comprehensive analysis and insights, we also provide a sample link to further illustrate the depth and quality of our research. This sample link serves as a tangible example of our commitment to delivering valuable information and data to our clients. By exploring this link, you will gain access to a subset of our findings, including key market trends, statistical data, and expert insights.)

Key Highlights:

In November 2019, Mitsubishi Electric launched new & smallest but most powerful programmable logic controller (PLC) “FX 5 UC series Premium Micro PLC. The new launched PLC has ability to help manufacturers and machine builders to work more functionally into smaller spaces and also it help in providing network connectivity & web access by smart factory applications.

The future outlook for the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market is characterized by several key trends and developments that are expected to shape the industry in the coming years. Here are some of the key factors to consider in the future outlook for the PLC market:

Continued Growth in Industrial Automation

Integration with Advanced Technologies

Cybersecurity Focus

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

Modular and Scalable Solutions

Greater Connectivity and Interoperability

Market Expansion in Emerging Economies

Customization and Industry-Specific Solutions

Sustainability and Compliance Standards

Skills and Workforce Development

What is the current global market size for Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), and how has it evolved over the past few years?

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market accounted for US$ 11.21 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 17.76 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.8%. Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) is segmented into type, end-user industry and region.

What are the primary industry verticals or sectors where PLCs find applications, and how is the market segmented within these sectors?

Based on Type, the Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market is segmented into Hardware & Software (Nano PLC, Small PLC, Medium PLC, Large PLC, and Other Types) and Services.

Based on End-user Industry, the Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Tobacco, Automotive, Chemical & Petrochemical, Energy & Utilities, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, and Other End-user Industries.

By Region, the Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Which manufacturers stand out as the top players in the PLC market, both globally and regionally?

The key players in the global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market includes,

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Emerson Electric Co. (GE).

Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on the strategic partnerships as well as launching of the products in order to gain competitive edge in the target market.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Get Insights into the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market - Download Free Sample PDF Now!

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/3790

Analyst View:

The growing adoption of automated technology in industrialization and commercial sector has become a leading factor in market growth. Rising adoption of robotics technology and need to control manufacturing process has given rise in demand for PLC market. Further, growing automotive sector to fulfill need of transportation and growing purchase of vehicles is anticipated to increase the demand for Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market growth.

In-Depth Customization for Your Needs:

To cater to the diverse requirements of our valued readers, we offer a unique customization feature that allows you to tailor your research experience. Whether you're looking for specific data points, deeper insights into a particular market segment, or customized analysis based on your industry, our customization tool empowers you to refine your research journey.

Customize Your Report Here- https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/3790

Market challenges for the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market can vary based on factors such as industry trends, technological advancements, and global economic conditions. Here are some specific market challenges that may be relevant to the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market:

Cybersecurity Threats: As PLCs become more connected and integrated into networked systems, they are vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. Protecting PLCs from cyber-attacks and ensuring the security of industrial control systems is a significant challenge.

Compatibility and Interoperability: Ensuring that PLCs from different manufacturers can seamlessly integrate and communicate with other automation components and systems is a challenge, especially as technology evolves.

Technological Obsolescence: PLC technology evolves rapidly, and older PLC systems may become obsolete. Businesses face the challenge of upgrading or replacing outdated systems to stay competitive and compliant with industry standards.

Regulatory Compliance: Industries that rely on PLCs, such as manufacturing and energy, often have stringent regulatory requirements. Meeting and maintaining compliance can be complex and costly.

Talent Shortage: There is a growing need for skilled PLC programmers and technicians. Finding and retaining qualified personnel to work with PLC systems can be challenging.

Rapid Technological Advancements: PLC manufacturers must continually innovate to keep pace with evolving technologies such as Industry 4.0, edge computing, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Global Economic Conditions: Economic downturns or fluctuations can impact industrial automation investments, affecting the demand for PLCs.

Environmental Regulations: Increasing environmental regulations may require PLC manufacturers to develop energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions, adding complexity to product development.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Disruptions in the supply chain, such as those caused by global events like the COVID-19 pandemic, can lead to delays in the availability of PLC components and impact production schedules

Market Competition: The PLC market is competitive, with many manufacturers offering similar products. Differentiating products and maintaining market share can be challenging.

Customization Demands: Customers often require tailored PLC solutions to meet specific industry or application requirements. Meeting these customization demands while managing costs can be a challenge.

Education and Training: Ensuring that end-users and technicians are adequately trained in PLC programming and maintenance is essential but can be a challenge in some regions.

To address these challenges effectively, PLC manufacturers and businesses in industries that rely on PLCs must stay agile, invest in research and development, prioritize cybersecurity measures, and adapt to changing market dynamics. Additionally, collaboration between industry stakeholders, educational institutions, and regulatory bodies can help address some of these challenges in the PLC market.

About us:

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, marketing/business strategy, analytics, and solutions that offer strategic support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and identifying and achieving high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome transform and advance their businesses with growth.

Related Reports:

Semiconductor Market - size, share, opportunities, dynamic innovations challenges and forecast 2032

FinFET Technology Market - Growing adoption of FinFET technology in electronics industries has become a key factor in target market growth.

CPU Fans Market - Increasing use of CPU fans in various end-use applications such as desktop computer and notebook computer in industries like IT, Telecom, and semiconductor is major factor driving growth of the CPU fans market

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com



Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube