Global Pipe Coatings Market Size To Grow USD 10.49 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 4.62%

The Global Pipe Coatings Market Size to grow from USD 7.23 Billion in 2022 to USD 10.49 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period.

To protect a pipe's surface from corrosion, abrasion, and other sorts of damage, various substances known as pipe coatings are applied. In industries like infrastructure, water and wastewater treatment, chemical processing, and oil and gas, coatings are commonly used. Common pipe coatings include fusion-bonded epoxy (FBE), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyurethane (PU), and other corrosion-resistant metals. The choice of coating is influenced by the type of pipe, the planned usage, and any special requirements for chemical resistance, temperature tolerance, or corrosion protection. Pipe coatings provide as a barrier between the surface of the pipe and the environment's corrosive elements, such as moisture, chemicals, and soil. They help to prevent corrosion and extend the life of the pipes.

The demand for corrosion protection in the pipeline industry, rising infrastructure construction, expanding oil and gas exploration, and more all have an effect on the growth of the pipe coatings market. The market for pipe coatings has grown as a result of more oil and gas exploration and production activities. Due to the demand for energy resources, pipelines are needed to transport oil and gas over long distances, both onshore and offshore. Corrosion, which can lead to leaks, environmental harm, and high maintenance costs, must be stopped by pipe coatings. Other than the oil and gas sector, pipe coatings are used in the water and wastewater, chemical, and infrastructure sectors. The robustness and lifespan of the pipelines are improved by the coatings' ability to withstand corrosion, abrasion, and insulation. As a result of ongoing infrastructure construction projects, particularly in developing countries, the market for pipe coatings is anticipated to keep expanding. Rapid urbanisation, population growth, and investments in water and wastewater management systems will be the main drivers of the need for pipelines and, consequently, pipe coatings.

The creation of pipe coatings typically involves the use of resins, pigments, and additives. Changes in the price of these raw materials can have a significant impact on the entire production costs and profitability of pipe coating operations. Additionally, the pipe coatings industry is closely tied to the building of infrastructure, such as water and gas pipelines, industrial buildings, and water distribution systems. Deteriorating economic conditions or delays in infrastructure projects may have an impact on the market for pipe coatings. Market participants must carefully monitor infrastructure development trends and adjust their strategies as necessary. Environmental sustainability and the use of eco-friendly coatings are becoming more and more crucial.

Global Pipe Coatings Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact, By Product (Liquid, Powder), By Application (Oil and Gas, Marine, Chemical Processing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Product Insights

Powder segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of product, the global pipe coatings market is segmented into powder and liquid. Among these, the powder segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. Powder pipe coatings are a less expensive alternative to traditional coating methods. The powder coating technology minimises material waste due to its high transfer rates and efficiency. The ability to recycle extra powder further increases cost savings. Powder pipe coatings are more widely used now than ever before because of their superior corrosion resistance, low cost, favourable environmental effects, versatility, and regulatory compliance. As long as industries continue to prioritise performance, efficiency, and sustainability, the market for powder pipe coatings is expected to grow.

Application Insights

Oil and gas segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on the application, the global pipe coatings market is segmented into Oil and Gas, Marine, Chemical Processing, Water and Wastewater Treatment, and Others. Among these, the oil and gas segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. Pipe coatings are crucial to the oil and gas sector because they protect pipelines from corrosion, abrasion, and other sorts of damage. These coatings are applied to both onshore and offshore pipelines in order to maintain the integrity and durability of the pipes. Some pipe coatings are specifically designed to increase the flow of the fluids being conveyed. These coatings have a smooth surface that decreases frictional resistance, lowers pressure drop, and improves flow rates while using less energy as a result.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region is dominating the market growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with the highest market growth over the forecast period. The key factors influencing the demand for pipe coatings in this region are the rapid industrialization, urbanisation, and infrastructure development taking place in countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries. The Asia Pacific region consumes a lot of oil and gas, with China and India dominating this market. By avoiding pipeline corrosion caused by abrasive working conditions and corrosive materials, pipe coatings play a crucial role in the oil and gas industry in ensuring the safe and efficient transfer of oil and gas products.

North America, on the other hand, is witnessing the fastest market growth over the forecast period. The oil and gas sector dominates the pipe coatings market in North America. Since there are many shale gas reserves in the area, the need for coated pipelines to ensure the safe transport of hydrocarbons has significantly increased as a result of exploration and production activities. The corrosion resistance, insulation, and other benefits of coatings boost the structural durability and longevity of oil and gas pipelines.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar Industrial., Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, WASCO ENERGY GROUP OF COMPANIES, Arkema Group, 3M, SHAWCOR, Berry Plastics Cpg, Tenaris, Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd, Aegion Corporation, Dura-Bond Industries, Eupec Pipecoatings France, L.B. Foster Company, Arabian Pipe Coating Company, Perma-Pipe, Inc, Jotun, DuPont and among others.

