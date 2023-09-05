New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Absorbent Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489098/?utm_source=GNW



Industrial Absorbent Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global industrial absorbent market looks promising with opportunities in the material & chemical, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and healthcare sectors. The global industrial absorbent market is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing stringent regulations focusing on workplace safety, rising adoption of these absorbents in the oil and gas industry, and growing need for environmentally friendly and biodegradable absorbents in industries.



Industrial Absorbent Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global industrial absorbent market by product type, material type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Industrial Absorbent Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Pads

• Rolls

• Pillows

• Granules

• Booms & Socks

• Sheets & Mats

• Others



Industrial Absorbent Market by Material Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Natural

• Synthetic



Industrial Absorbent Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Materials & Chemicals

• Food & Beverages

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Oil & Gas

• Healthcare

• Others



Industrial Absorbent Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Industrial Absorbent Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies industrial absorbent companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the industrial absorbent companies profiled in this report include:

• Chemtex

• Monarch Green

• Ansell

• Brady Corporation

• Absorbent Products

• EP Minerals

• Meltblown Technologies

Industrial Absorbent Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that boom & sock is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its widespread use in marine environments to control oil-based spills.

• Material & chemical is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing need to reduce the dangers of toxic chemicals and increasing number of chemical spillage at the time of transportation.

• APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the favorable government policies to reduce workplace pollution and spills, continuous expansion of oil and gas sector in India, and presence of major chemical manufacturing hubs in China.

Features of the Industrial Absorbent Market

• Market Size Estimates: Industrial absorbent market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Industrial absorbent market size by various segments, such as by product type, material type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Industrial absorbent market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, material type, end use industry, and regions for the industrial absorbent market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the industrial absorbent market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the industrial absorbent market size?

Answer: The global industrial absorbent market is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for industrial absorbent market?

Answer: The global industrial absorbent market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the industrial absorbent market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing stringent regulations focusing on workplace safety, rising adoption of these absorbents in the oil and gas industry, and growing need for environmentally friendly and biodegradable absorbents in industries.

Q4. What are the major segments for industrial absorbent market?

Answer: The future of the industrial absorbent market looks promising with opportunities in the material & chemical, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and healthcare sectors.

Q5. Who are the key industrial absorbent companies?



Answer: Some of the key industrial absorbent companies are as follows:

Q6. Which industrial absorbent segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that boom & sock is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its widespread use in marine environments to control oil-based spills.

Q7. In industrial absorbent market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the favorable government policies to reduce workplace pollution and spills, continuous expansion of oil and gas sector in India, and presence of major chemical manufacturing hubs in China.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the industrial absorbent market by product type (pads, rolls, pillows, granules, booms & socks, sheets & mats, and others), material type (natural and synthetic), end use industry (materials & chemicals, food & beverages, automotive, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to industrial absorbent market or related to industrial absorbent companies, industrial absorbent market size, industrial absorbent market share, industrial absorbent market growth, industrial absorbent market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

