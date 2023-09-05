Global Hydroponic Farming Market Size Poised for Strong 8.2% CAGR Growth During Forecast Period, Reports Reed Intelligence

New York, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing plants without soil is done using a modern agricultural method called hydroponic farming . Hydroponic systems use nutrient-rich water solutions to directly provide vital minerals and nutrients to the roots of plants as opposed to the more conventional soil-based approaches. Compared to conventional farming, this method has a number of benefits, including faster growth rates, larger yields, and more regulated growing environments.

The market for hydroponic farming is expanding as a result of the rising demand for nutritious, fresh foods. Because it requires less water and area than conventional farming techniques, hydroponic farming is a more effective way to grow food. Due to its ability to produce more food with fewer resources, hydroponic farming is becoming a more appealing alternative for farmers.

Market Dynamics

Food demand is anticipated to rise along with it. Due to its ability to produce more food in a smaller area, hydroponic farming can assist in meeting the world's increasing food need.

Food demand is anticipated to rise along with it. Due to its ability to produce more food in a smaller area, hydroponic farming can assist in meeting the world's increasing food need.

Hydroponic farming has seen considerable technological developments in recent years. This has prompted the creation of fresh and cutting-edge hydroponic agricultural techniques. Hydroponic farming is becoming more effective and user-friendly because to these technologies, which is fueling industry expansion.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031

Leafy Greens

Microgreens

Others Segment by Application

Food Service

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Others Geographies Covered North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM Market Drivers Increasing Demand For Fresh And Healthy Food

Growing Population

Technological Advancements

Global acceptance of hydroponic farming as a sustainable and cutting-edge approach to agricultural production is growing. Both commercial growers and home gardeners looking for effective and environmentally responsible ways to raise plants will find it to be an appealing alternative due to its capacity to produce high-quality crops in regulated surroundings.

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the hydroponic farming market would expand dramatically. The market is expanding as a result of rising demand for nutritious food, population increase, and technological improvements.

Regional Analysis

North America region is anticipated to be the greatest market for the practice. Some of the key reasons propelling the market expansion in the area include the rising demand for organic food and the growing knowledge of the advantages of hydroponic farming.

Due to the rising demand for organic food and the increased public knowledge of the advantages of hydroponic farming, the European region is anticipated to be the second-largest market for the practice. The region's abundance of hydroponic farming businesses is also anticipated to fuel the market's expansion.

key highlights for the hydroponic farming market:

From 2023 to 2031, the Hydroponic Farming Market Size will expand at a CAGR of 9.7%.

will expand at a Because it requires less water and area than conventional farming techniques, hydroponic farming is a more effective way to grow food.

Due to the rising demand for food, the market for hydroponic farming is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate.

Hydroponic farming is becoming more effective and user-friendly because to technological developments, which is also boosting the market's expansion.

Governments all around the world are promoting hydroponic farming, which is assisting in the market's expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Evergreen Farm Oy

Jones Food Company (JFC)

Kalera

InFarm

AgriCool

LettUs Grow Ltd

Infinite Acres

CropOne

Green Spirit Living Farm

Bright Farms

Freight Farms

Aero Farms

Bowery Farming

Plenty Unlimited Inc

Gotham Greens

Iron Ox

Table of Contents

