New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disk Marker Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489097/?utm_source=GNW



Disk Marker Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global disk marker market looks promising with opportunities in the gas, power, telecommunication, and water & wastewater markets. The global disk marker market is expected to reach an estimated $100.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for this marker to locate flush-mounted facilities, continuous expansion of constructional activities, and expanding usage of this device for accurately identify underground telecom wires.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Disk Marker Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global disk marker market by configuration, utility type, and region, as follows:



Disk Marker Market by Configuration [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Passive

• Programmable



Disk Marker Market by Utility Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Gas

• Power

• Telecommunications

• Water & Wastewater



Disk Marker Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Disk Marker Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies disk marker companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the disk marker companies profiled in this report include:

• 3M

• National Marker Company

• Shenzhen Eedeng Technology

• Geophysical Survey Systems

• Leica Geosystems

• Ridge Tool Company

Disk Marker Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that passive is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the widespread usage of this marker in the telecommunications sector as it enables utility technicians to precisely locate all kinds of underground facilities, such as manholes, buried splices, fiber optic cables, and service drops.

• Gas is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the wide application of disk marker in the gas industry as they are simple to attach to covers or lids used over flush-mounted facilities and effectively signal the presence of hand-made holes.

• APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the continual growth of oil and gas exploration and production activities, increasing number of pipeline construction projects, and rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region.

Features of the Disk Marker Market

• Market Size Estimates: Disk marker market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Disk marker market size by various segments, such as by configuration, utility type, and region

• Regional Analysis: Disk marker market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by configuration, utility type, and regions for the disk marker market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the disk marker market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the disk marker market size?

Answer: The global disk marker market is expected to reach an estimated $100.3 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for disk marker market?

Answer: The global disk marker market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the disk marker market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing need for this marker to locate flush-mounted facilities, continuous expansion of constructional activities, and expanding usage of this device for accurately identify underground telecom wires.

Q4. What are the major segments for disk marker market?

Answer: The future of the disk marker market looks promising with opportunities in the gas, power, telecommunication, and water & wastewater markets.

Q5. Who are the key disk marker companies?



Answer: Some of the key disk marker companies are as follows:

• 3M

• National Marker Company

• Shenzhen Eedeng Technology

• Geophysical Survey Systems

• Leica Geosystems

• Ridge Tool Company

Q6. Which disk marker segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that passive is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the widespread usage of this marker in the telecommunications sector as it enables utility technicians to precisely locate all kinds of underground facilities, such as manholes, buried splices, fiber optic cables, and service drops.

Q7. In disk marker market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the continual growth of oil and gas exploration and production activities, increasing number of pipeline construction projects, and rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the disk marker market by configuration (passive and programmable), utility type (gas, power, telecommunications, and water & wastewater), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to disk marker market or related to disk marker companies, disk marker market size, disk marker market share, disk marker market growth, disk marker market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489097/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________