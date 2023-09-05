New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Disinfectant Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489096/?utm_source=GNW



Surface Disinfectant Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global surface disinfectant market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital setting, diagnostic laboratory, pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, and research laboratory markets. The global surface disinfectant market is expected to reach an estimated $6.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, growing government initiatives to spread awareness among consumer towards hygiene, and increasing demand for cleaning products, sanitizers, and disinfectants across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Surface Disinfectant Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global surface disinfectant market by composition, type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Alcohols

• Chlorine Compounds

• Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

• Hydrogen Peroxide

• Peracetic Acid

• Others



Surface Disinfectant Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Liquids

• Wipes

• Sprays

• Others



Surface Disinfectant Market by End Use Industry [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hospital Settings

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research Laboratories



Surface Disinfectant Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Surface Disinfectant Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies surface disinfectant companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the surface disinfectant companies profiled in this report include:

• 3M

• Procter & Gamble

• Ecolab

• Steris

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

• Dreumex

• Parker Laboratories

• Whiteley

• Lonza

• BASF

Surface Disinfectant Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that alcohol will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its increasing use of newer surface disinfectants as sanitization for cleaning purposes, killing microbes and pathogens.

• Within this market, hospital settings segment will remain the largest segment because of rising awareness of sanitization and hygiene owing to spread of COVID, along with growing adoption of surface disinfectants in bathrooms, toilets, surgery, and others in order to maintain hygiene as well as avoid the spread of diseases among people.

• North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing prevalence of chronic disease and surgeries along with increasing government regulations towards the usage of disinfectants in this region.

Features of the Surface Disinfectant Market

• Market Size Estimates: Surface disinfectant market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Surface disinfectant market size by various segments, such as by composition, type, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Surface disinfectant market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by composition, type, end use industry, and regions for the surface disinfectant market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the surface disinfectant market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the surface disinfectant market size?

Answer: The global surface disinfectant market is expected to reach an estimated $6.7 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for surface disinfectant market?

Answer: The global surface disinfectant market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the surface disinfectant market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, growing government initiatives to spread awareness among consumer towards hygiene, and increasing demand for cleaning products, sanitizers, and disinfectants across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for surface disinfectant market?

Answer: The future of the global surface disinfectant market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital setting, diagnostic laboratory, pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, and research laboratory markets.

Q5. Who are the key surface disinfectant companies?



Answer: Some of the key surface disinfectant companies are as follows:

Q6. Which surface disinfectant segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that alcohol will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its increasing use of newer surface disinfectants as sanitization for cleaning purposes, killing microbes and pathogens.

Q7. In surface disinfectant market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing prevalence of chronic disease and surgeries along with increasing government regulations towards the usage of disinfectants in this region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global surface disinfectant market by composition (alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and others), type (liquid, wipes, sprays, and others), end use industry (hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and research laboratories), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to surface disinfectant market or related to surface disinfectant companies, surface disinfectant market size, surface disinfectant market share, surface disinfectant market growth, surface disinfectant market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

