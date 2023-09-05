Technical Textile Market Size to Reach USD 319.1 Billion by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 170.0 billion technical textile market will reach USD 319.1 billion by 2032. Technical textiles are semi-finished or finished textiles or fabrics developed explicitly for non-decorated purposes. Technical textiles are made from non-woven or woven natural and synthetic fibres with high technical and functional characteristics. Technical textiles are made from various natural and man-made fibres such as Acetate, Nylon, Rayon, Polyester, Acrylic, Olefin, and others. In contrast, some fibres with unique properties, such as Saran, Vinalon, Vinyon, Spandex, Modal, Twaron, Sulphur, Kevlar, Nomex, PBI, and others, are also used. Technical textiles provide exceptional features such as greater tenacity, superior insulation, resistance to bacteria, moisture, temperature, and sunlight, durability, cost-effectiveness, and high strength.



Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 170.0 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 319.1 Billion CAGR 6.5%

Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the essential technical textile market share. This is primarily due to the region's growing need for practical clothing and apparel. A large consumer base, increased demand for ethnic wear, and the enormous impact of Western clothing culture drive the region's desire for functional clothing. Furthermore, the expansion of commercial, residential, and industrial sectors due to rapid economic growth is predicted to boost building activity, which will drive demand for technical textiles in the future. Furthermore, the tourism industry's brisk rise has fueled the expansion of resorts, restaurants, and food chains, fueling demand for technical textiles in the coming years.



The 3D weaving segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 45.9 billion. The large application of 3D weaving manufacturing technology in medical, agriculture, industrial, packaging, automotive, and aerospace industries accounts for a significant portion of the industry.



The agrotech segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 39.1 billion. Agro-textiles use various textile products, such as fibres, fabrics, and processes, for crop protection and development. Shade nets, windscreens, thermal insulation, sunscreen materials, and anti-bird nets are examples of plant protection from sunlight and birds that provide minimal shading and standard temperature and air circulation. Agro-textiles are increasingly used in horticulture, landscape gardening, and forestry. Thus, expanding the application scope of technical textiles in the agricultural sector boosts the technical textiles market during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Growing Awareness



Growing awareness of the benefits of technical textiles is expected to drive demand across various end-use industries, including construction, agriculture, medical, aerospace, and packaging. Biotechnology innovations have swiftly modified and evolved traditional farming methods towards a more scientific approach. The use and deployment of sophisticated technologies in the agricultural industry are expected to increase crop output, total productivity, and demand for technical textiles.



Restraint: Regulation Issues



Strict movement restrictions, a halt in manufacturing activities for critical products, and a significant demand-supply gap due to trade halts have surfaced as roadblocks to market expansion.



Opportunity: Rising Usage



The rising usage of technical textiles in autos and construction, such as floor covering, rubber, protective gears, flexible reservoirs, and bags & containers used for transporting essential items or products, among other things, has a significant impact on market growth. The growing use of technical textiles is primarily due to their multi-dimensional features, which include high strength, adaptability, lightweight, and durability. As a result, the abovementioned factors are projected to accelerate market growth in the future.



Challenge: Low Penetration



The market's expansion is anticipated to be hampered by low penetration in developing nations and high costs.



Some of the major players operating in the technical textile market are:



● Low & Bonar PLC

● Freudenberg Group

● Berry Global Group, Inc.

● Ahlstrom-Munksjo

● Asahi Kasei Advance Corp.

● Kimberly-Clark Corp.

● Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

● Huntsman International LLC

● Toray Industries, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Manufacturing:



● 3D Weaving

● Thermo-forming

● 3D Knitting

● Heat-set Synthetics

● Nanotechnology

● Hand-made Elements

● Finishing Treatments

● Others



By Application:



● MobilTech

● InduTech

● SportTech

● BuildTech

● HomeTech

● ClothTech

● MediTech

● AgroTech

● ProTech

● PackTech

● OekoTech

● GeoTech



About the report:



The global technical textile market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



