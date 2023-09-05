New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Testing Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489095/?utm_source=GNW



Agricultural Testing Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global agricultural testing market looks promising with opportunities in the safety testing and quality assurance markets. The global agricultural testing market is expected to reach an estimated $8.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for sustainable agriculture methods, increasing stringent safety and quality regulations related to soil protection, and growing agricultural activities globally along with escalating need of agricultural soil testing services & solutions.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Agricultural Testing Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global agricultural testing market by sample, technology, application, and region, as follows:



Agricultural Testing Market by Sample [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Soil Testing

• Water Testing

• Seed Testing

• Compost Testing

• Manure Testing

• Biosolids Testing

• Plant Tissue Testing



Agricultural Testing Market by Technology [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Conventional

• Rapid

• Others



Agricultural Testing Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Safety Testing

• Quality Assurance

• Others



Agricultural Testing Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Agricultural Testing Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies agricultural testing companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the agricultural testing companies profiled in this report include:

• SGS

• Eurofins

• Intertek

• Bureau Veritas

• ALS

• TUV Nord Group

• Mérieux

• Asurequality

• EXOVA

• Agilent Technologies

• Agrifood Technology

Agricultural Testing Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that soil testing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising concern towards environmental pollution, increasing requirement for improvement in soil fertility, and growing adoption of highly advanced soil testing solutions.

• Within this market, quality assurance segment will remain the fastest growing segment due to rising demand of agricultural testing services & solutions to ensure the quality of soil as well as crop, growing incidences of foodborne diseases worldwide, along with increasing strict regulatory guidelines to safeguard safety and quality of agricultural products.

• APAC will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to significantly increasing agricultural activities, rising demand for food and agricultural products, and growing adoption of advanced agricultural testing techniques in this region.

Features of the Agricultural Testing Market

• Market Size Estimates: Agricultural testing market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Agricultural testing market size by various segments, such as by sample, technology, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Agricultural testing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by sample, technology, application, and regions for the agricultural testing market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the agricultural testing market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the agricultural testing market size?

Answer: The global agricultural testing market is expected to reach an estimated $8.2 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for agricultural testing market?

Answer: The global agricultural testing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the agricultural testing market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising demand for sustainable agriculture methods, increasing stringent safety and quality regulations related to soil protection, and growing agricultural activities globally along with escalating need of agricultural soil testing services & solutions.

Q4. What are the major segments for agricultural testing market?

Answer: The future of the global agricultural testing market looks promising with opportunities in the safety testing and quality assurance markets.

Q5. Who are the key agricultural testing companies?



Answer: Some of the key agricultural testing companies are as follows:

Q6. Which agricultural testing segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that soil testing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising concern towards environmental pollution, increasing requirement for improvement in soil fertility, and growing adoption of highly advanced soil testing solutions.

Q7. In agricultural testing market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to significantly increasing agricultural activities, rising demand for food and agricultural products, and growing adoption of advanced agricultural testing techniques in this region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global agricultural testing market by sample (soil testing, water testing, seed testing, compost testing, manure testing, biosolids testing, and plant tissue testing), technology (conventional, rapid, and others), application (safety testing, quality assurance, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to agricultural testing market or related to agricultural testing companies, agricultural testing market size, agricultural testing market share, agricultural testing market growth, agricultural testing market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

