Hawley's Cabinet Refacing Firm Breathes Life Into Cabinets, Furniture, And Living Spaces

Hawley, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawley, Pennsylvania -

Flipped Furniture specializes in turning ordinary into extraordinary. The pro team has a keen eye for detail and a passion for artistry. The Hawley experts offer a menu of services designed to breathe new life into furniture, cabinets, and living spaces.

Flipped Furniture and Andrea Rose are pleased to announce that they provide the skills to turn ordinary cabinets, furniture, and living spaces into extraordinary pieces. The professional team at Hawley's cabinet refacing has a talent for artistry and an eye for detail. The company specializes in aesthetic services that breathe new life into furniture, cabinets, and living spaces. The company provides high-quality results by experienced artisans. Customers can use the expertise to refinish, reface, or paint cabinets and or refinish cherished furniture pieces. Typically, the cost of the aesthetic efforts is significantly less than the price of new cabinets, furniture, or living space renovation. Renovating furniture pieces brings new life to items that may have sentimental value.

From painting cabinets to refinishing cherished furniture pieces, the skilled artisans in Hawley are dedicated to creating outstanding results that portray the customer's unique style. Flipped Furniture works with area residents to revitalize their surroundings and bring back the charm and beauty within cherished pieces. Aesthetic appeal with stunning refacing transforms everyday pieces into incredible focal points. Whether it is a timeless finish or a modern splash of color, the artisans tailor their work to the client's aesthetic preferences. They are prepared to transform furniture into personalized works of art. They are proud to bring the customer's vision to life and infuse furniture with new vitality.

Further information is available at https://cabinetpainting.flippedfurniture.com/

Cabinets are an essential element for kitchens and bathrooms. Customers who want to give the cabinets a facelift without the hassle of a complete replacement can enjoy the services of Hawley's cabinet painting experts. Painting or refacing cabinets gives the entire room a vibrant new ambiance. Flipped Furniture turns dull and dated cabinets into stunning focal points, breathing personality and new life into the space. The meticulous process and creative approach ensure that the result reflects the client's unique style. The extensive color selection lets customers explore various possibilities, from bold statement hues to modern neutrals. Whether the goal is timeless elegance or a trendy pop of color, the Flipped Furniture team will help customers find the perfect shade to express their vision.

Cabinet refacing is intended to revitalize cabinets by updating exterior elements. The result is an eco-friendly and cost-effective solution to a kitchen renovation. It is possible to transform cabinets without a total overhaul or replacement. The team at Flipped Furniture updates the appearance by changing hardware, veneers, and doors for an eco-responsible makeover.

According to a spokesperson for the company, "Our dedicated team of artisans is excited to discuss your ideas, explore color options, and embark on a journey to transform your cabinets into stunning works of art. Embrace the magic of cabinet painting and redefine your living spaces with style, creativity, and elegance. If cherished furniture pieces have lost their luster, our furniture refinishing service is here to help. We lovingly restore and enhance the original beauty, ensuring your furniture retains its sentimental and aesthetic value."

Whether the customer wants to uplift the space with a splash of color or a contemporary finish, cabinet rejuvenation is cost-effective and budget-friendly. A fresh appearance without the price tag of a total replacement provides a space infused with personality and character. The efficient process means minimal disruption to the customer's daily life, allowing them to enjoy the revitalized area sooner.

About the Company:

Flipped Furniture offers experienced and efficient refacing and painting of cabinets and furniture. Each project is curated to fit the needs and preferences of the customer. The company works with customers to incorporate ideas and design elements while staying within budget constraints.

###

For more information about Flipped Furniture, contact the company here:



Flipped Furniture

Andrea Rose

+1(570) 376-1776

andrea@flippedfurniture.com

216 Welwood Ave, Hawley, PA 18428