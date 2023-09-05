Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market Size is projected to reach USD 2,105.20 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.53%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-alcoholic RTD beverages are consumable beverages that lack alcohol. Increasing consumer demand for ready-to-drink mixed and protein beverages drives the market's growth. Non-alcoholic RTD beverages include, among others, functional beverages, tea and coffee, carbonated soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, flavored and fortified water, and dairy-based beverages. Due to the domino effect of more and more individuals choosing non-alcoholic drinks and beverages, a new category of premium soft drinks with complex flavors aimed at adults has emerged. Brands have kept up with new trends by releasing new products and expanding existing product lines.

Rising Demand for Functional Beverages Drives the Global Market

People are selling functional beverages with added ingredients that aid in treating numerous health conditions. The beneficial effects of these beverages on the body, such as an improved immune system, heart rate, digestive health, hydration and electrolyte replenishing benefits post-exercise, and improved intestinal flora and gut function, are primarily responsible for the consumer demand for this product. For instance, sports drinks are marketed as products that keep you hydrated, whereas probiotic drinks are marketed as products that keep the gut healthy. Marketers of functional beverages focus on properly labeling and aligning each formula with a specific health benefit and application to attract consumers' attention. Consequently, the increasing demand for functional beverages drives the non-alcoholic RTD beverage market expansion.

Growing Interest in Organic Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Consumers prefer organic food and beverages due to their increased health consciousness. Organic ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages made without pesticides , herbicides, and fertilizers are more likely to be purchased. In recent years, both developed and developing economies have witnessed a significant increase in the demand for organic products. According to SR analysis, the value of the Indian organic products market was USD 2.99 billion in 2018, representing an 8.6% CAGR between 2008 and 2018. Based on the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), European organic food sales amounted to EUR 30.7 billion (USD 34.2 billion) in 2016, up 11.4% from 2015. This shift in consumption patterns has prompted manufacturers' introduction of natural and organic foods and beverages. Thus, the preference for organic products creates an opportunity for players in the global market for non-alcoholic RTD beverages.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 2,105.20 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1,296.91 billion CAGR 5.53% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Competitive Benchmarking, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé S.A., Starbucks Corporation, Danone S.A., Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd., Suntory Holdings Limited, POKKA SAPPORO Food & Beverage Ltd, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Key Market Opportunities Growing Interest in Organic Products Key Market Drivers Surging Demand for Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Rising Demand for Functional Beverages

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The market will likely expand significantly during the forecast because western cultures influence healthy eating habits. More people are consuming non-alcoholic beverages because the middle class is expanding and residing in cities. China, India, and several other Southeast Asian nations generated a significant portion of Asia-Pacific's revenue. These nations are anticipated to produce the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of healthy beverage consumption in the region is driving growth in the market for non-alcoholic RTD drinks. The European populace's growing interest in RTD tea and coffee, as well as fruits and vegetable juices with enhanced flavors and superior quality, is propelling the non-alcoholic RTD beverages market in the region. The European market is also experiencing the premiumization trend, in which leading brands promote specialty RTD tea and coffee products by emphasizing their superior quality and uniqueness. The expansion of the European market for non-alcoholic RTD beverages is anticipated to benefit from improvements in product development and technology during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

The global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market size is estimated to reach USD 2,105.20 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is estimated to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). By product type, the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market is divided into functional beverages, carbonated soft drinks, tea and coffee, fruits and vegetable juice, bottled water, dairy-based beverages, and others. The bottled water segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% over the forecast period.

the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market is divided into functional beverages, carbonated soft drinks, tea and coffee, fruits and vegetable juice, bottled water, dairy-based beverages, and others. The bottled water segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a over the forecast period. By packaging type, the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market is divided into bottles, cans, and others. The bottles segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% over the forecast period.

the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market is divided into bottles, cans, and others. The bottles segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to grow at a over the forecast period. By distribution channel, the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market is divided into store-based and non-store-based channels. The store-based segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% over the forecast period.

the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market is divided into store-based and non-store-based channels. The store-based segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Competitors in Non-Alcoholic Rtd Beverages Market

Competitive Benchmarking

PepsiCo

Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Nestlé S.A.

Starbucks Corporation

Danone S.A.

Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd.

Suntory Holdings Limited

POKKA SAPPORO Food & Beverage Ltd

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Segmentation of Global Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market

By Product Type

Functional Beverages

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Tea and Coffee

Fruits and Vegetable Juice

Bottled Water

Dairy Based Beverages

Others

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Others

By Distribution Channel

Store-based

Non-Store-based

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Recent Development

In December 2022, Mocktail Beverages, Inc. introduced Alcohol-Free Nitro Canned Cocktails.

Mocktail Beverages, Inc. introduced Alcohol-Free Nitro Canned Cocktails. In October 2022, Starbucks announced it plans to sell Seattle’s Best Coffee brand to Nestlé, with which the company established the Global Coffee Alliance in 2018. This deal will strengthen the Global Coffee Alliance by letting both companies focus on what they do best.

