[New Launch]IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market is estimated to be US$ 34.5 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.5%. during the forecast period-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGBT (Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor) and super junction MOSFET are high voltage switching devices and are commonly used in high power circuit electronics such as converters, invertors, power supplies etc.

Increased focus on higher energy efficiency has given positive impact on market growth. Growing adoption of electric and hybrid electric vehicles coupled with rising demand for power semiconductors has further fuel the demand for market growth. Furthermore, development in automotive sector and high demand for energy power conductor products in industrial sector is expected to fruitful the demand for IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET market growth.

Key Highlights:

In March 2023, Toshiba launched new IGBT (Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistor) device “GT30J65MRB” a 60A-rated N-channel which is based on Toshiba’s new generation technology with internal trench structure. With this new launch Toshiba has expanded its product line to meet consumer demand.

Market size

IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market accounted for US$ 11.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 34.5 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.5%. IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market is segmented into Product Type, Application, end-user industry and region.

Top players

The key players in market IGBT and super junction MOSFET include,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.

nfineon Technologies limited

STMicroelectronics N.V.

ABB Ltd.

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology

corporation.

Fuji Electric Company. Ltd.

Semikron, Inc.

Analyst View:

Rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization across globe has become a leading factor in market growth. The presence of major players and new launched product to meet increased demand for IGBT and super junction MOSFETs has facilitated the demand for market growth.

Customer-Centric FAQs: Navigating the IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market

What are IGBTs and Super Junction MOSFETs, and how do they differ?

IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) and Super Junction MOSFETs (Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors) are semiconductor devices with distinct characteristics and functions:

IGBTs:

Structure: IGBTs combine the voltage control of MOSFETs and the current-carrying capability of bipolar transistors.

Function: They are used for high-power switching applications, like motor drives and inverters.

Switching Speed: Typically slower compared to MOSFETs.

Voltage Rating: Available in various voltage ratings.

Efficiency: Known for high power efficiency, especially in high-voltage applications.

Applications: Common in industrial and power electronics.

Super Junction MOSFETs:

Structure: Super Junction MOSFETs have a unique silicon structure that reduces on-resistance.

Function: Ideal for high-frequency switching, e.g., power supplies and voltage regulators.

Switching Speed: Very fast, making them suitable for high-frequency and high-efficiency applications.

Voltage Rating: Available in various voltage ratings.

Efficiency: Known for low on-resistance, leading to minimal power losses.

Applications: Widely used where high-frequency switching and low power dissipation are critical.

What are the primary applications of IGBTs and Super Junction MOSFETs?

IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) and Super Junction MOSFETs (Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors) find their primary applications in various electronic and power systems due to their distinct characteristics. Here are the main application areas for each:

IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) Super Junction MOSFETs (Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors)



Motor Drives Power Supplies Inverters DC-DC Converters Power Amplifiers Voltage Regulators Induction Heating Power Factor Correction (PFC) Circuits Power Supplies High-Frequency Switching

How do market dynamics like supply and demand impact pricing and availability?

Market dynamics, including supply and demand, play a crucial role in determining pricing and availability in the IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) and Super Junction MOSFET (Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor) market. Here's how these factors influence pricing and availability:

Supply and Demand Imbalance: When demand for IGBTs or Super Junction MOSFETs outstrips the available supply, it often results in higher prices due to the scarcity of these components. Conversely, when supply surpasses demand, prices may decrease as manufacturers try to clear excess inventory.

When demand for IGBTs or Super Junction MOSFETs outstrips the available supply, it often results in higher prices due to the scarcity of these components. Conversely, when supply surpasses demand, prices may decrease as manufacturers try to clear excess inventory. Production Capacity: The capacity of manufacturers to produce these semiconductor devices is a key factor. An increase in production capacity can lead to greater supply, potentially lowering prices. Conversely, production disruptions, such as supply chain issues or factory downtime, can reduce supply and raise prices.

The capacity of manufacturers to produce these semiconductor devices is a key factor. An increase in production capacity can lead to greater supply, potentially lowering prices. Conversely, production disruptions, such as supply chain issues or factory downtime, can reduce supply and raise prices. Industry Trends: Market demand can be influenced by industry trends and shifts. For example, the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy technologies has significantly increased the demand for power semiconductors like IGBTs and Super Junction MOSFETs.

Market demand can be influenced by industry trends and shifts. For example, the growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy technologies has significantly increased the demand for power semiconductors like IGBTs and Super Junction MOSFETs. Geopolitical Factors: Trade policies, tariffs, and geopolitical tensions can impact the availability and pricing of these components. Restrictions on imports or exports can disrupt the supply chain and lead to price fluctuations.

Trade policies, tariffs, and geopolitical tensions can impact the availability and pricing of these components. Restrictions on imports or exports can disrupt the supply chain and lead to price fluctuations. Technological Advances: Technological advancements that improve the performance or efficiency of IGBTs and Super Junction MOSFETs can drive increased demand and potentially higher prices for newer, advanced components.

Technological advancements that improve the performance or efficiency of IGBTs and Super Junction MOSFETs can drive increased demand and potentially higher prices for newer, advanced components. Economic Conditions: Economic factors, such as economic growth or recession, can influence the demand for electronics and industrial applications, which, in turn, affects the demand for these semiconductor devices.

Economic factors, such as economic growth or recession, can influence the demand for electronics and industrial applications, which, in turn, affects the demand for these semiconductor devices. Regulations and Standards: Changes in regulations, especially related to energy efficiency and environmental standards, can impact the types of components used in various applications, influencing demand and pricing.

Changes in regulations, especially related to energy efficiency and environmental standards, can impact the types of components used in various applications, influencing demand and pricing. Competitive Landscape : The number and competitiveness of suppliers in the market can affect pricing. Intense competition can lead to price wars and lower prices, while a limited number of suppliers may allow for higher pricing power.

: The number and competitiveness of suppliers in the market can affect pricing. Intense competition can lead to price wars and lower prices, while a limited number of suppliers may allow for higher pricing power. Consumer Electronics Trends: The proliferation of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart appliances, can significantly impact demand for Super Junction MOSFETs, which are commonly used in these devices.

The proliferation of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart appliances, can significantly impact demand for Super Junction MOSFETs, which are commonly used in these devices. Global Events: Natural disasters, global crises, or unexpected events (e.g., the COVID-19 pandemic) can disrupt supply chains, causing supply shortages and price volatility.

In summary, the pricing and availability of IGBTs and Super Junction MOSFETs are intricately tied to the interplay of supply and demand dynamics, industry trends, economic conditions, technological advancements, and external factors. Market participants, including manufacturers, suppliers, and customers, closely monitor these dynamics to make informed decisions about procurement, production, and pricing strategies.

