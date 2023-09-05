New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RF GAN Devices Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489092/?utm_source=GNW



RF GAN Device Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global RF GAN device market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer device, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, radar, electronic warfare, satcom, automotive, CATV and wired broadband, RF energy, and test & measurement applications. The global RF GAN device market is expected to reach an estimated $2.48 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are continuous expansion of telecom infrastructure, growing use of this device in the electric vehicles, and rising customer demand for power electronics across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown here.



RF GAN Device Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global RF GAN device market by product type, device type, application, and region, as follows:



RF GAN Device Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Module

• Discrete



RF GAN Device Market by Device Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Filters and Duplexers

• Power Amplifiers

• Switches

• Low Noise Amplifiers

• Phase Shifters

• Oscillators

• Attenuators

• Couplers

• Antenna Tuners

• Others



RF GAN Device Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Consumer Devices

• Telecommunication

• Aerospace and Defense

• Radar

• Electronic Warfare

• Satcom

• Automotive

• CATV and Wired Broadband

• RF Energy

• Test and Measurement

• Others



RF GAN Device Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of RF GAN Device Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, RF GAN device companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the RF GAN device companies profiled in this report include-

• Qorvo

• Skyworks Solutions

• Qualcomm Technologies

• Analog Devices

• NXP Semiconductors

• WOLFSPEED

• MACOM

RF GAN Device Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that discrete segment is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period owing to its widespread usage in the 5G technology, electronic warfare, satellite communications, commercial and defense radar systems, and test equipment owing to its high power-added efficiency (PAE) and good linearity.

• Telecommunication is expected to remain the largest segment due to the emergence of next-generation LTE networks and rising demand for RF GAN device-based high frequency data capacity among prominent server and cloud-based services.

• APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing need for high-performance RF components, increasing inclination towards 5G commercial network, and rising number of manufacturing hubs in the region.

Features of the RF GAN Device Market

• Market Size Estimates: RF GAN device market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: RF GAN device market size by various segments, such as by product type, device type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: RF GAN device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, device type, application, and regions for the RF GAN device market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the RF GAN device market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the RF GAN device market size?

Answer: The global RF GAN device market is expected to reach an estimated $2.48 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for RF GAN device market?

Answer: The global RF GAN device market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the RF GAN device market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are continuous expansion of telecom infrastructure, growing use of this device in the electric vehicles, and rising customer demand for power electronics across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for RF GAN device market?

Answer: The future of the RF GAN device market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer device, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, radar, electronic warfare, satcom, automotive, CATV and wired broadband, RF energy, and test & measurement applications.

Q5. Who are the key RF GAN device companies?



Answer: Some of the key RF GAN device companies are as follows:

• Qorvo

• Skyworks Solutions

• Qualcomm Technologies

• Analog Devices

• NXP Semiconductors

• WOLFSPEED

• MACOM

Q6. Which RF GAN device segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecast that discrete is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period owing to its widespread usage in the 5G technology, electronic warfare, satellite communications, commercial and defense radar systems, and test equipment owing to its high power-added efficiency (PAE) and good linearity.

Q7. In RF GAN device market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing need for high-performance RF components, increasing inclination towards 5G commercial network, and rising number of manufacturing hubs in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global RF GAN device market by product type (module and discrete), device type (filters and duplexers, power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, phase shifters, oscillators, attenuators, couplers, antenna tuners, and others), application (consumer devices, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, radar, electronic warfare, satcom, automotive, CATV and wired broadband, RF energy, test & measurement, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to RF GAN market or related to RF GAN devices companies, RF GAN devices market size, RF GAN devices market share, RF GAN devices market growth, RF GAN devices market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489092/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________