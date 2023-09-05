Tight Gas Market to Reach USD 63.8 Billion by 2032, Stable Regulatory & Fiscal Policies, New Technologies, Lower Drilling & Healthy Completion Costs, Increased Investment

Newark, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 37.0 billion tight gas market will reach USD 63.8 billion by 2032. In the forecast period, the tight gas market is expected to increase, with a shift towards unconventional gases. It is a low-porosity natural gas that is extracted from reservoir rocks. Massive Hydraulic fracturing with a matrix permeability of less than 0.1mD is necessary for the best tight gas. Tight petrol is known for being the cleanest burning fossil fuel, with negligible carbon, sulphur and carbon dioxide emissions. Shale is expected to develop by 85% in the United States, while tight gas will grow by 34%.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 37.0 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 63.8 Billion CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 238 Segments Covered Application Drivers Surge in Usage Opportunities Rise in Government Policies Restraints Environmental Issues

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the essential tight gas market share. Because of its sizeable tight gas deposits, advanced drilling equipment, and skilled labour force, the United States commands a strong market position. Tight gas production and supply in the United States are price elastic. Upstream investment in tight gas production is higher when oil prices are high; otherwise, protracted periods of low oil prices result in production reductions. This trend is projected to result in volatile market circumstances in the future years.



The industrial segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 14.4 billion.



The industrial segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 14.4 billion. The tight gas utilization of numerous value-added outputs required in the industrial sector can be ascribed to the rise. For example, it is used as a feedstock in producing fertilizers, chemicals, and various other commodities. This development has created opportunities for tight gas-rich countries to harness this abundant resource to increase industrial output in the coming years.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Rising Popularity



Many countries, including Brazil, China, and Colombia, are decarbonizing their energy systems. In 2021, the United States will rejoin the Paris Agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonize the global economy. Market forces have accelerated decarbonization. The world's leading economies are progressively using renewables. Germany generates 40% of its electricity from renewable sources, Spain 38%, and the United Kingdom 30%. Costa Rica and Ethiopia obtain most electricity from renewable sources such as hydropower. Many countries are advancing their decarbonization efforts by investing in wind and solar.



Restraint: Existence of Dangerous Chemicals



The existence of several dangerous chemicals utilized in gas extraction may stymie the tight gas market's expansion. The availability of alternate energy modes, such as shale gas, would put pressure on the tight gas market development rate.



Opportunity: Government Investments



Government investments, supportive regulations, and tight gas production subsidies have propelled the tight gas industry in the United States. Furthermore, technical advancements in the United States are likely to improve tight gas output over the forecast period.



Challenge: Stringent Laws



Stringent environmental laws and lengthy times of government assessment and permit issuance are likely to stymie market expansion over the forecast period. For example, Ascent Resources plc of the United Kingdom failed not to get the permits required to re-stimulate production in the company's current producing wells, including the tight gas reservoirs in the Petisovci field, in June 2019.



Some of the major players operating in the tight gas market are:



● Chevron Corporation

● Royal Dutch Shell PLC

● ConocoPhillips

● Exxon Mobil Corporation

● PetroChina Company Limited

● Equinor ASA.

Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



● Industrial

● Power Generation

● Residential

● Commercial

● Transportation



About the report:



The global tight gas market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



