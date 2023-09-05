Vallourec announces Executive Committee changes to further accelerate the implementation of the New Vallourec plan

Meudon (France), 5 September 2023 - To accelerate the implementation of Vallourec’s turnaround under the New Vallourec plan, the Group announces the following changes within its Executive Committee as of 5 September 2023:

Bertrand Frischmann, previously Senior Vice President of the North America region, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Americas, covering both North and South America.

Bertrand Frischmann is also appointed Acting Senior Vice President of the South America region, replacing Pierre d’Archemont.

Jacky Massaglia, previously Senior Vice President, Business Line Project Line Pipe and Process, has been appointed Senior Vice President of North America, replacing Bertrand Frischmann, and will report to him in his role as COO of the Americas.

Bertrand de Rotalier, formerly OCTG Sales Director for Europe and Africa, is appointed Senior Vice President Business Line Project Line Pipe and Process, replacing Jacky Massaglia. Bertrand de Rotalier joins the Executive Committee.

Vallourec's Executive Committee comprises 11 members under the leadership of Philippe Guillemot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Philippe Guillemot would like to thank Pierre d’Archemont for his contribution to the South America region.

About Vallourec

A world leader in its markets, Vallourec provides leading tubular solutions for the energy sector and other demanding applications: from oil and gas wells in extreme conditions to the latest generation of power plants, and from daring architectural projects to ultra-high-performance mechanical equipment. True to its pioneering spirit and backed by cutting-edge R&D, Vallourec is constantly pushing back the frontiers of technology. Operating in some twenty countries, in close proximity to its customers, the Group employs almost 16,000 passionate and committed people who deliver much more than just tubes: they offer increasingly innovative, reliable and competitive solutions that make any project possible.

Listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec features on the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for the Service de Règlement Différé (SRD, “Deferred Settlement Service”).

In the United States, Vallourec has set up a sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). The parity rate between the ADR and the ordinary Vallourec share is 5 to 1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Connor Lynagh

Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842

connor.lynagh@vallourec.com



Press relations

Héloïse Rothenbühler

Tel.: +33 (0)6 45 45 19 67

heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com



Individual shareholder relations



Toll-free number: 0 800 505 110

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Attachment