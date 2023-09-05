New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RF GAN Devices in the Global Military Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489091/?utm_source=GNW



RF GAN Devices in the Military Market Trends and Forecast

The future of RF GAN devices in the military market looks promising with opportunities in the module and discrete markets. The RF GAN device usage in the global military market is expected to reach an estimated $0.89 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rising usage of GaN RF based power devices, ongoing development of 5G telecom infrastructure, and increasing use of wireless technology.



RF GAN Devices in the Military Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for RF GAN devices in the global military market by product type, device type, and region, as follows:



RF GAN Devices in the Military Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Module

• Discrete



RF GAN Devices in the Military Market by Device Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• Filter and Duplexer

• Power Amplifier

• Switch

• Low Noise Amplifier

• Phase Shifters

• Oscillators

• Antenna Tuners

• Others



RF GAN Devices in the Military Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of RF GAN Device Companies in the Military Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, RF GAN device companies in the military market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of RF GAN device companies in the military market profiled in this report include-

• Qorvo

• Skyworks Solutions

• Qualcomm Technologies

• NXP Semiconductors

• WOLFSPEED

• MACOM

RF GAN Devices in the Military Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that power amplifier is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant application in military radar, secured communication, and cellular base stations.

• Discrete is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to its capability to manage high power levels, operate at higher frequencies, and ensures superior linearity.

• APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of key players, growing demand for high-performing RF components, and rising number of manufacturing unit in the region.

Features of the RF GAN Devices in the Military Market

• Market Size Estimates: RF GAN devices in the military market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: RF GAN devices in the military market size by various segments, such as by product type, device type, and region

• Regional Analysis: RF GAN devices in the military market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, device types, and regions for RF GAN devices in the military market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for RF GAN devices in the military market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the military market size in terms of RF GAN device usage?

Answer: The global military market in terms of RF GAN device usage is expected to reach an estimated $0.89 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for RF GAN devices in the military market?

Answer: The global military market in terms of RF GAN device usage is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of RF GAN devices in the military market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rising usage of GaN RF based power devices, ongoing development of 5G telecom infrastructure, and increasing use of wireless technology.

Q4. What are the major segments for RF GAN devices in military market?

Answer: The future of RF GAN devices in the military market looks promising with opportunities in the module and discrete markets.

Q5. Who are the key RF GAN device companies in the military market?



Answer: Some of the key RF GAN device companies in the military market are as follows:

Q6. Which RF GAN devices in military segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that power amplifier segment is expected to witness the growth over the forecast period due to its significant application in military radar, secured communication, and cellular base stations.

Q7. In RF GAN devices in military market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of key players, growing demand for high-performing RF components, and rising number of manufacturing unit in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for RF GAN devices in the global military market by product type (filters and duplexers, power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, phase shifters, oscillators, antenna tuners, and others), device type (module and discrete), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?



For any questions related to RF GAN devices in the global military market or related to RF GAN devices in the global military companies, RF GAN devices in the global military market size, RF GAN devices in the global military market share, RF GAN devices in the global military market growth, RF GAN devices in the global military market research, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com we will be glad to get back to you soon.

