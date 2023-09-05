[PDF] Leprosy Treatment Market is estimated to be US$ 4.09 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research study, the demand of “ Leprosy Treatment Market accounted for US$ 2.65 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4.09 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.50%.

Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae. Leprosy treatment typically involves a combination of antibiotics that target the bacterium responsible for the disease. The treatment aims to eliminate the bacteria, prevent the progression of the disease, and reduce the risk of complications. The duration of treatment depends on the type of leprosy and the severity of the disease. MDT is administered over a period of several months, ranging from six months for paucibacillary (PB) leprosy (milder form) to twelve months for multibacillary (MB) leprosy (more severe form).

Improved diagnostic methods and increased awareness about leprosy symptoms can lead to earlier detection and diagnosis. Early intervention is crucial for effective treatment and preventing complications. Efforts to reduce the stigma associated with leprosy can encourage more individuals to seek treatment early, leading to better health outcomes and reduced transmission rates. Collaboration between governments, non-governmental organizations, international health agencies, and the private sector can help pool resources and expertise to improve leprosy treatment and access. Overall, these all factors fosters the demand for the growth of Leprosy Treatment Market.

Recent Key Highlights:

In January 2023, The Health department in collaboration with the District Administration Bandipora on Monday organized an awareness program to inaugurate leprosy eradication campaign. Dr. Bashir Ahmad, CMO of Bandipora, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Bandipora, DDC members, physicians, paramedics, PRIs, Asha employees, and other relevant parties attended the seminar, which was presided over and officially opened by Ali Afsar Khan.

In January 2023, The Kerala government on Wednesday launched a two-week campaign titled Ashwamedham for the total eradication of leprosy. At the Peroorkada District Model Hospital state-level launch of the campaign, Kerala Health Minister Veena George was in attendance. By locating and treating leprosy patients who are concealed in society through home visits, the goal is to totally eradicate leprosy. As part of the Ashwamedham program, trained health personnel will do two-week-long house visits to look for illness symptoms. Priority should be given to those with perceptible, dull, red, and pimples on the skin.

In October 2021, National Health Mission Chandigarh Administration announced National Leprosy Eradication Program (NLEP), UT-CHANDIGARH. The SHS-NLEP's principal duties include treating leprosy patients and raising public awareness of the disease through its IEC Activities. Four reporting centers for free leprosy treatment are available in Chandigarh through SHS - NLEP U.T. GMSH-16, PGIMER, GMCH-32, Civil Hospital Mani Majra, Civil Hospital-Sector-22, and Civil Hospital-Sector-45 are some of these facilities. The combined and cumulative reports from all 6 centers are forwarded to the Director General - Leprosy, Central Leprosy Division, Ministry of Health, Government of India, with a copy to NHM, U.T. Chandigarh, from the head office, Skin OPD, GMSH-16, and Chandigarh.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Accounted in 2020 US$ 2.65 billion Estimated to be in 2030 US$ 4.09 billion CAGR 4.50 % Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Drug Class - Antibacterial, Leprostatics, Antitubercular & Others drugs

By Route of Administration – Oral, Injectable & Topical

By Distribution Channels – Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug stores & Online Pharmacies Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Analyst View

Integrating leprosy treatment into existing healthcare systems can ensure that individuals affected by leprosy receive comprehensive care, including treatment, rehabilitation, and psychosocial support. Inclusion of leprosy treatment within broader global health initiatives can increase funding and support for leprosy programs, leading to improved treatment availability and access. Empowering patients with information about leprosy, treatment options, and self-care can lead to better treatment adherence and outcomes. Leprosy has been a historically neglected disease, and addressing it requires a comprehensive approach that includes not only medical treatment but also social, cultural, and economic aspects.

What are the major drivers and inhibitors of the leprosy treatment market?

The leprosy treatment market is influenced by various drivers and inhibitors, which impact its growth and development. Understanding these factors is essential for assessing the market's dynamics. Here are the major drivers and inhibitors of the leprosy treatment market:

Drivers:

Government Initiatives: Government programs and initiatives aimed at eradicating leprosy, especially in endemic regions, play a crucial role in driving the market. Funding and support from governments can boost research, treatment accessibility, and public awareness. Global Health Organizations: Organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and NGOs like the Novartis Foundation are actively involved in leprosy treatment and control programs. Their support helps drive research and treatment availability. Research and Development: Advances in research and the development of more effective and less toxic treatments for leprosy contribute to market growth. Innovations in drug formulations and diagnostic tools can enhance treatment outcomes. Public Awareness and Education: Increased awareness about leprosy, its symptoms, and the importance of early detection and treatment can drive patient seeking and diagnosis, thus increasing the market's demand. Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare organizations can lead to the development of improved treatments and diagnostic tools, fostering market growth.

Inhibitors:

Stigma and Discrimination: Stigma associated with leprosy remains a significant barrier to treatment. People affected by leprosy may delay seeking treatment due to fear of discrimination, which can hinder market growth. Low Disease Awareness: Lack of awareness about leprosy, especially in non-endemic regions, can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment, reducing the demand for leprosy treatment products. Limited Access to Healthcare: In many endemic areas, access to healthcare services, including leprosy treatment, is limited. This lack of access can inhibit market growth, as patients may not receive timely care. Drug Resistance: The emergence of drug-resistant strains of Mycobacterium leprae, the bacterium causing leprosy, poses a challenge to treatment efficacy. This may necessitate the development of new treatments, which can be costly and time-consuming. Economic Factors: Poverty and economic disparities in endemic regions can hinder patients' ability to afford or access treatment, limiting the market's growth potential.

What are the different types of leprosy, and how do treatment approaches vary for each type?

Leprosy has two primary classifications: paucibacillary (PB) and multibacillary (MB). Paucibacillary forms, including tuberculoid and borderline tuberculoid, involve limited skin lesions and nerve damage. They are treated with a two-drug regimen (dapsone and rifampicin) for six months. Multibacillary forms, like borderline borderline, borderline lepromatous, and lepromatous leprosy, have more extensive lesions and nerve involvement. Treatment includes three drugs (dapsone, rifampicin, and clofazimine) for 12 months. The choice of treatment depends on clinical evaluation, and rehabilitation is often crucial to manage complications and disabilities associated with nerve damage.

Here is a list of key players in the Leprosy Treatment market:

GlaxoSmithKline plc,

Macleods Pharmaceuticals

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Systopic Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

AstraZeneca plc,

Zydus Cadila

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

HDT Biotech Corporation

Conclusion:

The leprosy treatment encompasses a range of clinical forms, classified as paucibacillary (PB) and multibacillary (MB). Each type requires specific drug regimens and durations. Timely diagnosis and treatment, along with rehabilitation, are vital to manage the disease effectively and prevent complications. Understanding these variations in leprosy types and treatment approaches is essential for healthcare providers and organizations working towards the eradication of this ancient and stigmatized disease.

