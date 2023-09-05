BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American - AGE), Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq - ACER), Sovos Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq - SOVO), Computer Task Group, Incorporated (Nasdaq - CTG)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American - AGE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, AgeX will be acquired by Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina”). Serina will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of AgeX, and stockholders of Serina will receive shares of AgeX common stock. Pre-merger AgeX stockholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the newly combined company while pre-merger Serina stockholders are expected to own approximately 75% of the newly combined company. The investigation concerns whether the AgeX Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Serina is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq - ACER)

Under the terms of the Agreement, Acer will be acquired by Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (“Zevra”) (Nasdaq - ZVRA). At closing, Zevra would issue 0.121 of a share of Zevra’s common stock in respect of each share of Acer’s common stock. In addition, Acer stockholders of record as of immediately prior to the effective time of the merger would receive non-transferable CVRs entitling the holders to receive up to $34 million in cash upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones for OLPRUVA, and up to an additional $42 million in cash upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones for OLPRUVA and EDSIVO. The investigation concerns whether the Acer Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Zevra is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Sovos Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq - SOVO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sovos will be acquired by Campbell Soup Company (NYSE - CPB). Each share of Sovos common stock will be entitled to receive $23.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $2.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Sovos Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Campbell Soup is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (Nasdaq - CTG)

Under the terms of the agreement, CTG will be acquired by Cegeka Groep nv (“Cegeka”). CTG shareholders will receive $10.50 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction, representing an implied equity value of approximately $170 million. The investigation concerns whether the CTG Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process resulting in Cegeka paying less than full value for the Company.

