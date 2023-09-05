[Latest Report] Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market is estimated to be US$ 5.1 billion by 2032; Growing adoption of Digital Technologies to Fuel Market Growth-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technological advancement has become major factor in market growth. Further, rising use of smart devices in hospitals has driven target market growth as they help in delivering powerful benefits for patients such as ability to communicate with healthcare professionals more effectively, ability to complete task of administration diligently and provides better access to medical records which has provided lucrative opportunities in market growth. Furthermore ongoing efforts in improving healthcare services with advanced technology such as AI (artificial intelligence) - telemedicine services is expected to boost the demand for Clinical Communication and Collaboration market growth in future.

In June 2021, Mobile Heartbeat launched new cloud-based communication platform ‘Banyan’ for healthcare providers. The new launched platform use Azure Communication Services for implementation of individual communication capabilities such as user status and secure texting in clinical communication apps.

Rising digital transformation in healthcare sector and growing participation in digital health ecosystem has enabled healthcare professionals to be benefitted from new advanced technologies. Use of telemedicine and AI (artificial intelligence) in healthcare sector is expected to fuel the demand for Clinical Communication and Collaboration market growth.

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Deployment - On-Premise, Hosted

By Component - Solution, Services

By End-Users - Clinical Labs, Hospitals, Physicians and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage



Customization Available: Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends



Who are the major players in Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market?

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

AGINITY Global Inc.

NEC Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Avaya Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Plantronics Inc.

Hill Room Services Inc.

Spok Inc.

What are some challenges faced by the Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market?

Interoperability: Different healthcare systems and applications often use incompatible standards and protocols, making it difficult for CC&C solutions to seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure.

Different healthcare systems and applications often use incompatible standards and protocols, making it difficult for CC&C solutions to seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure. Security and Privacy : Healthcare data is highly sensitive and subject to strict regulatory requirements, such as HIPAA in the United States.

: Healthcare data is highly sensitive and subject to strict regulatory requirements, such as HIPAA in the United States. User Resistance: Healthcare professionals may be resistant to adopting new technologies, especially if they disrupt established workflows or add complexity to their daily tasks.

Healthcare professionals may be resistant to adopting new technologies, especially if they disrupt established workflows or add complexity to their daily tasks. Integration with EHRs: Effective CC&C often requires integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems.

Effective CC&C often requires integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems. Scalability: Healthcare institutions vary in size, and CC&C solutions must be scalable to accommodate the needs of both small clinics and large hospitals.

What are the Drivers of the Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market?

Improving Patient Care: The primary goal of CC&C solutions is to improve patient care by enabling faster and more efficient communication among healthcare professionals.

The primary goal of CC&C solutions is to improve patient care by enabling faster and more efficient communication among healthcare professionals. Digital Transformation: The healthcare industry is undergoing a digital transformation, with a shift toward electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, and other digital technologies.

The healthcare industry is undergoing a digital transformation, with a shift toward electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, and other digital technologies. Increasing Healthcare Workforce: The demand for healthcare services is rising due to factors like aging populations and increased healthcare needs.

The demand for healthcare services is rising due to factors like aging populations and increased healthcare needs. Mobile Technology: The widespread adoption of smartphones and mobile devices among healthcare professionals has created opportunities for mobile CC&C solutions.

The widespread adoption of smartphones and mobile devices among healthcare professionals has created opportunities for mobile CC&C solutions. Patient-Centered Care: The shift toward patient-centered care models emphasizes the importance of involving patients in their own healthcare decisions.

What is the outlook for mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships within the CC&C market?

Market Consolidation : The CC&C market has seen consolidation as larger companies seek to expand their offerings and reach.

: The CC&C market has seen consolidation as larger companies seek to expand their offerings and reach. Emerging Technologies : The integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) into CC&C solutions can drive M&A activity.

: The integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) into CC&C solutions can drive M&A activity. Telehealth Expansion : The growth of telehealth and virtual care has increased the demand for CC&C solutions.

: The growth of telehealth and virtual care has increased the demand for CC&C solutions. Interoperability and Integration : As healthcare organizations emphasize interoperability between CC&C platforms and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) or other clinical systems, M&A and partnership activities may focus on companies specializing in integration services.

: As healthcare organizations emphasize interoperability between CC&C platforms and Electronic Health Records (EHRs) or other clinical systems, M&A and partnership activities may focus on companies specializing in integration services. Global Expansion: Companies may look to expand their presence in different regions by acquiring or partnering with local CC&C providers.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the Clinical Communication and Collaboration (CC&C) market is experiencing significant growth and evolution, driven by various factors such as the increasing adoption of technology in healthcare, the emphasis on improving patient care, and the growing demand for secure and efficient communication among healthcare professionals.

However, this market also faces challenges, including interoperability issues, security and privacy concerns, and the need for seamless integration with Electronic Health Records (EHRs). Overcoming these challenges will be essential for the continued success and widespread adoption of CC&C solutions.

