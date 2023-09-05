Origin Therapeutics Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Origin”) (CSE: ORIG) is pleased to announce that, in connection with the proposed business combination transaction (the “Transaction”) with Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (“Safe Supply”), all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s management information circular dated August 1, 2023 (“Circular”) were approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on August 31, 2023 (the “Meeting”). Further information regarding the resolutions passed at the Meeting can be found in the Circular, which is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



In connection with the Transaction, Hyperion Capital Inc. provided a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of the Company, to the effect that, subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications set out in such opinion, the consideration to be paid pursuant to the Transaction and the contingent value rights to be received by the shareholders of Origin in connection with the Transaction are fair, from a financial point of view, to the shareholders of Origin.

Subject to certain closing conditions, the Transaction is expected to close in early September 2023.

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin is an investment issuer that has historically focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-industry-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. On December 8, 2022, Origin announced that its board of directors had initiated a review process to consider, review and evaluate strategic alternatives for Origin.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature, including but not limited to the express or implied statements and assumptions regarding the intention of Origin and Safe Supply to complete the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “will” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including but not limited to adverse market conditions and risks inherent in Origin's and Safe Supply's respective businesses. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this news release. Except as required by applicable law, Origin does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed, or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Circular and/or listing statement prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Origin should be considered highly speculative.

