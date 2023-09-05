[New Report] Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market Is Estimated To Be 12.2 Billion By 2029 With A CAGR Of 6.9% During The Forecasted Period-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neonatal intensive care unit is also called as a newborn intensive care unit (NICU) or intensive care nursery (ICN) and equipped with incubators, oxygen hood, ventilator, blood pressure monitor, and other equipment.

Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases in newborn babies has given positive impact on target market growth. Further, neonatal hospital-acquired infections such as Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSI) has become another driving factor in market growth. Furthermore, presence of major players in developing countries and focus on creating cost-efficient, non-invasive and effective treatment options to improve neonatal health is expected to fruitful the demand for Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices market growth.

Key Highlights:

In April 2019, InnAccel launched new “SAANS” world’s first infrastructure-independent and portable neonatal CPAP device for new born babies with respiratory distress syndrome. The new developed SAANS has become only CPAP device having multiple power options with patented manual mode.

Analyst View:

Advancement in technology and rising focus on development of new advanced and improved neonatal respiratory care devices by key players is likely to propel market growth. Growing NICU admissions in hospitals due to respiratory disorders has further facilitated the demand for market growth. Furthermore, improved healthcare infrastructure and huge investment in development of NICU product is expected to foster the demand for Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices market growth.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Device type - Nebulizers, Inhalers, Ventilators, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Apnea Monitors, and Others

By End-user– NICU Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Nursing Homes, Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage

Customization Available: Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Market Overview:

The Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market is a specialized segment within the broader medical devices industry. It focuses on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of respiratory devices designed for neonatal and pediatric patients in intensive care settings. These devices play a critical role in providing life-sustaining respiratory support to premature infants and critically ill newborns.

Definition: The Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market encompasses a range of medical devices specifically designed for neonates and infants who require respiratory support due to conditions such as respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), prematurity, congenital disorders, or other critical illnesses.

Segmentation: The market can be segmented based on various factors, including the type of respiratory devices (e.g., ventilators, CPAP machines, high-flow nasal cannula), end-users (e.g., hospitals, specialty clinics), and geographical regions.

Market Size and Growth Trends:

Market Size: The market size for neonatal intensive care respiratory devices has witnessed steady growth in recent years, driven by the increasing incidence of premature births and neonatal respiratory conditions. Exact market size figures may vary by region and specific device types.

Growth Trends: Several key growth trends have been observed, including the increasing adoption of non-invasive respiratory support methods, technological advancements in device design, and a growing emphasis on patient comfort and safety. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of neonatal respiratory care devices in managing respiratory distress in infants.

Market Challenges:

High Costs: The cost of neonatal intensive care respiratory devices and associated treatments can be substantial, posing challenges for healthcare systems and families.

Regulatory Hurdles: Meeting stringent regulatory requirements for safety and efficacy is a challenge for manufacturers in this market.

Meeting stringent regulatory requirements for safety and efficacy is a challenge for manufacturers in this market. Resource Limitations: In some regions, limited access to specialized NICU facilities and trained healthcare personnel can impede the adoption of advanced respiratory devices.

Resource Limitations: In some regions, limited access to specialized NICU facilities and trained healthcare personnel can impede the adoption of advanced respiratory devices.

Economic Factors: Economic factors, including healthcare budget constraints, can influence the purchasing decisions of healthcare institutions and governments.

Competition: Intense competition among market players, including established medical device companies and newer entrants, can pose challenges in terms of innovation and pricing.

Key players:

GE Healthcare

Covidien

Getinge Group

Philips Healthcare

Draegerwerk AG

Teleflex Inc.

AstraZeneca

Endo International

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Medtronic plc

Cook Medical

Becton

Dickinson

What challenges does this market face?

Challenges include the high cost of devices and treatments, stringent regulatory requirements, limited access to specialized NICU facilities, economic constraints, and intense market competition.

What is the future outlook for the Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market?

The market is expected to continue evolving with ongoing technological innovations and research in neonatal care. Manufacturers will need to adapt to changing healthcare landscapes and regulatory environments to sustain growth and address the unique healthcare needs of neonatal patients.

Conclusion:

The Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market is a vital and evolving segment within the medical devices industry, dedicated to providing essential respiratory support to neonates and infants in critical care settings. This market plays a crucial role in improving the chances of survival and enhancing the quality of life for premature infants and those with respiratory distress conditions.

