CytomX Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Company Presentation: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Fireside Chat: 8:10 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Live webcasts of the H.C. Wainwright presentation and Cantor fireside chat will be available on the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at www.cytomx.com. In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors. CX-904 is a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells, which is partnered with Amgen. CytomX’s clinical pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutic BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb. In addition, CytomX has a diverse preclinical portfolio of wholly-owned assets including CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC directed toward EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers, and CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CytomX has also established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Probody is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

