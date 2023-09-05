Aruna Bio Announces Presentation on Treatment Opportunities for its Neural Exosome Platform and Lead Program, AB126 at the Exosome Based Therapeutic Development Summit

- Preclinical data demonstrates AB126, an unmodified exosome derived from neural stem cells, shows native therapeutic activity and evidence of anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties –



- First IND anticipated in Q3 2023 for acute ischemic stroke with plans to expand AB126 platform to other neurological indications -

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced an oral presentation at the Exosome Based Therapeutic Development Summit, being held in Boston, MA from September 5-7, 2023. The presentation features proof-of-concept data from lead program, AB126 that highlights the treatment opportunities for neural exosomes to address both acute and chronic neurological indications. AB126 is an unmodified neural-derived exosome with an innate ability to cross the blood brain barrier and shows evidence of anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties.

“We are encouraged by our growing dataset demonstrating the potential of AB126 in its native form to reduce neuro-inflammation, provide neuroprotection, and stimulate neuro-regeneration to overcome existing challenges of CNS treatments,” said, Steven Stice, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Aruna Bio. “The pharmacology data in preclinical models, and notably in our unique pig stroke model, which we believe has more direct translation to the human condition, further de-risks and supports our clinical development path. Plans for our Phase 1b trial in patients with acute ischemic stroke are underway and we are on track to file our first IND in Q3 2023 for stroke as a model indication for acute neurological conditions. We look forward to leveraging our in-house GMP manufacturing expertise for clinical scale-up, expanding the applications of AB126 across other neurological indications and more broadly, exploring the therapeutic applications of our neural exosome platform for drug delivery.”

Details and key takeaways from the presentation are as follows:

AB126 degrades extracellular ATP, a major inflammatory mediator

In a pig model for acute ischemic stroke, AB126 preserved brain tissue leading to improved functional outcome

Transient stroke model in rats demonstrated AB126 was well tolerated and showed evidence of improved outcome in GLP toxicology studies

After IND filing in 2023, the first-in-human Phase 1b study will be conducted in acute ischemic stroke patients

Broader application of neural exosomes: Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Pilot SOD1-ALS mouse study shows that AB126 prolonged survival and reduced inflammation in the spinal cord Proof-of-concept GBM mouse study demonstrates evidence that a small molecule drug can be delivered at therapeutic levels via intranasal route of administration





Conference and presentation details are as follows:

Presentation Title: Therapeutic Neural Exosomes for Acute & Chronic Neurological Conditions

Presenter: Emily Baker, Director, Nonclinical Research, Aruna Bio

Session: Assessing Approaches to IND Filing & Optimizing Analytical Methods for Clinical Success

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, September 6 at 2:15 p.m. ET

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is utilizing its proprietary neural exosome platform and manufacturing capability to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics able to cross the blood brain barrier and enhance the body's anti-inflammatory, self-repair and protective mechanisms to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders where significant unmet medical need exists today. Additionally, the company's neural exosome platform can be combined with therapeutics, such as small molecules, siRNAs and proteins, to cross the blood brain barrier and to the site of disease.

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com