Canada West Land Services welcomes Janice Redmond as Senior Manager, Corporate Development

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada West Land Services (“CWL”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Janice Redmond as Senior Manager, Corporate Development. A distinguished professional with over 17 years of experience in the energy sector, Janice has earned high regard for her corporate strategy and business development expertise, as evidenced by her notable contributions to an impressive range of projects and industry initiatives.



The addition of Janice marks a significant step forward for CWL. Her extensive experience and industry expertise will be pivotal as we embark on the next phase of growth and expansion. Mike Tidmarsh, President of CWL, emphasizes, “Janice’s experience and industry acumen not only underscores her confidence in our organization but also demonstrates the alignment between her skills and our strategic plans. With her impressive track record, Janice’s arrival will undoubtedly amplify CWL’s presence across segments and geographies.”

“The opportunity to join an organization experienced in industry growth while working with a team that values who I am and what we can do together drove my decision to join CWL. Working with the team as the Senior Manager, Corporate Development is an incredible opportunity I look forward to. It will allow me to apply my best skill sets and collaborate to continue to elevate the CWL brand,” said Janice.

Prior to joining CWL, Janice spearheaded the development and execution of strategic initiatives, overseeing vital areas such as business development, marketing, corporate growth, and event management. Her collaborative approach extended to working closely with project managers, ensuring the seamless fulfilment of clients’ requirements.

Greg Kreese, Director, Corporate Development at CWL, adds, “With Janice on board, we’re gaining a well-respected, experienced teammate that will introduce fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to support CWL’s ongoing evolution. Collaborating closely with Janice, we’ll ensure our clients experience continuous engagement and mutually beneficial partnerships.”

Further, Janice’s industry presence is evident in her third term presidency of the Canadian Association of Land and Energy Professionals and her position as Calgary Chapter Lead for Women in Renewable Energy. Her commitment to excellence extends to her positions as the Regional Director of the American Association of Professional Landmen and as an Advisory Committee member for SAIT’s Energy Asset Management Program.

With Janice onboard, CWL solidifies its commitment to industry leadership and growth. Her wealth of experience and dynamic leadership are poised to be instrumental in propelling the company toward ongoing success.

About Canada West Land Services

Founded in 1979, Canada West Land Services is a comprehensive land management company focused on building meaningful relationships with all project stakeholders and Indigenous communities. CWL provides land solutions and public consultation to clients across the energy, utilities, renewables, infrastructure, and municipal industries. Our operations span across western Canada, with offices in Calgary, Sherwood Park, Grande Prairie, Fort St. John and Kamloops. With over 60 employees, our team puts an unprecedented focus on client servicing, delivering quality products, and building strong long-term relationships with every project stakeholder.

Media Relations

Filip Gigic

fgigic@canadawestland.com