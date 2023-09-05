Arctic Wolf Advances Global Security Operations Portfolio with Launch of Incident Response Services in EMEA and ANZ Regions

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the expansion of its Incident Response business, including its award-winning Incident Response (IR) JumpStart Retainer to serve the EMEA and ANZ markets. These newly available incident response offerings provide international customers, Arctic Wolf Partner Program members, and global cyber insurance partners a diverse and complimentary set of services that can help organizations of virtually any size to build their cyber resilience before, during, and after a cyber incident.



Data from an Arctic Wolf survey recently revealed that 55% of organizations suffered from a ransomware attack last year, making it of critical importance that organizations of all sizes have a comprehensive and multi-layer plan in place to ensure the continuity of their business should a cyber incident occur. Unfortunately, due to the global cybersecurity talent shortage, and ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, many organizations lack the internal resources and technical expertise needed to prevent, respond to, and recover from sophisticated cyber-attacks. As a result, having established relationships with trusted and reputable third-party partners for incident response planning guidance and support is essential for organizations of all sizes during a cyber crisis.

As cyberattacks continue to affect businesses of all industries and sizes across the globe, Arctic Wolf Incident Response serves as a go-to partner for cyber insurance companies and the channel community who are looking for a leading incident response team to assist their clients during a cyber incident. Powered by the security operations and threat intelligence data derived from the globally deployed Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud™, as well as the insights, best practices, and industry-leading expertise of the Arctic Wolf Incident Response team, the company delivers a unique approach to incident response that is focused on owning the critical outcomes for its customers.

The company’s holistic and comprehensive approach to incident response places a focus on minimizing operational downtime and financial impacts from a cyber incident for its clients by providing rapid response to any cyber emergency, while also simultaneously fortifying their cyber readiness with programs that ensure the long-term durability of their defenses.

Some of the ways Arctic Wolf is disrupting the legacy approach to incident response include:

Arctic Wolf Incident Response JumpStart Retainer: A subscription-based approach to incident response retainers that eliminates the need for organizations to pre-purchase professional service hours each year.

A subscription-based approach to incident response retainers that eliminates the need for organizations to pre-purchase professional service hours each year. 60-minute quick response service-level agreements (SLAs ): Ensures organizations will have a team of Arctic Wolf’s incident response experts supporting them four times faster than standard SLAs from many legacy incident response teams.

): Ensures organizations will have a team of Arctic Wolf’s incident response experts supporting them four times faster than standard SLAs from many legacy incident response teams. Flat-fee incident response engagements: Provides cost certainty to organizations looking to recover from select types of cyber incidents such as business email compromise (BEC) attacks.



“While no organization plans to experience a cyber incident, the sophisticated capabilities of modern threat actors mean it is essential for IT and security leaders across the globe to have multiple pathways to ensure they can rapidly respond to a cyber emergency to minimize impact and operational downtime,” said Scott Holewinski, senior vice president and general manager, incident response, Arctic Wolf. “By bringing Arctic Wolf’s incident response offerings to both the EMEA and ANZ regions, our customers and partners will now have access to Arctic Wolf’s complete portfolio of solutions that spans the entire security operations allowing them to drive down both the likelihood and impact of cyberattacks so that they can effectively put an end to cyber risk.”

“As the threat landscape continues to shift, businesses need to have a plan in place to prepare for a worst-case scenario, which is why we are excited to see Arctic Wolf bring its incident response offerings to Europe,“ said Mike Lloyd, sales director, NG-IT Ltd. “With the rise of targeted cyberattacks that European businesses are facing, we believe that Arctic Wolf’s ability to provide our clients with protection, resilience, and guidance that spans the entire security operations framework is a unique differentiator us in the marketplace.”

“We’re excited that Arctic Wolf is expanding its incident response portfolio to serve the Australian and New Zealand markets,” said Stuart Wilson, Senior Technical Consultant at Novo3. “As businesses’ needs continue to evolve, the Arctic Wolf IR JumpStart Retainer plays an integral role in helping organizations proactively plan for and quickly respond to cyber incidents. By giving businesses flexibility through the subscription model and providing them with the expert resources to build a strong incident response plan, organizations can have confidence in their cyber resilience.”

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than three trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

