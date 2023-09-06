Ontex announces change of Chief Financial Officer

Aalst, Belgium, September 6, 2023 – Ontex Group NV (“Ontex” or, the “Company”), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, announces today that Peter Vanneste, Chief Financial Officer at Ontex, has decided to leave Ontex early October 2023, to pursue a career opportunity outside the Group. His successor will be announced in due time. In the interim the responsibilities of CFO will be assumed by Gustavo Calvo Paz, CEO.

Gustavo Calvo Paz, CEO, stated: “We recognize the contribution that Peter Vanneste has made, shaping and executing Ontex’ strategic transformation, including refocusing with successful divestments. He also contributed to guiding the company through the difficult macro-economic conditions with a clear focus on the Group’s financial health and organization. This allowed Ontex to gradually restore profitable growth and improve its balance sheet. We wish Peter the best with his next endeavors.”

Contact information

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 investor.relations@ontexglobal.com

Media Maarten Verbanck +32 53 33 36 20 corporate.communications@ontexglobal.com



About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of hygienic products and solutions for retailers and healthcare, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through leading retailer brands, lifestyle brands and Ontex brands. Employing some 7,500 people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 20 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

