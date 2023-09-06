Director Declaration

Kenmare Resources plc
(“Kenmare” or the “Company” or “the Group”)
6 September 2023
Notification Under Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Kenmare Resources plc (LSE: KMR, ISE: KMR) announces that Dr. Elaine Dorward-King, a Non-Executive Director of Kenmare, has been appointed, with effect from 1 September 2023, as a Non-Executive Director of Nevada Copper Corp (TSX:NCU), a Canadian copper mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
About Kenmare Resources
Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.