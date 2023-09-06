Director Declaration

Kenmare Resources plc

6 September 2023

Notification Under Listing Rule 9.6.14(2)

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Kenmare Resources plc (LSE: KMR, ISE: KMR) announces that Dr. Elaine Dorward-King, a Non-Executive Director of Kenmare, has been appointed, with effect from 1 September 2023, as a Non-Executive Director of Nevada Copper Corp (TSX:NCU), a Canadian copper mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

