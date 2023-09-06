Flash News: OKX Announces Periodic Transfer of Untradable Crypto Dust to Funding Accounts to Improve User Experience and System Performance

SINGAPORE, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company , has issued updates for the day of September 6, 2023.



OKX Announces Periodic Transfer of Untradable Crypto Dust to Funding Accounts to Improve User Experience and System Performance

OKX has announced that it will periodically transfer untradable crypto dust from users' trading accounts to their funding accounts in order to improve system performance.

This transfer will occur on the 14th day of every month at 3:00 pm (UTC), starting on September 14, 2023. The transfer scope includes crypto that hasn't been used within a week, with a quantity less than 0.0001 and a value less than US$0.01. OKX assures users that the total amount of assets in their accounts won't be affected by these transfers.



After the transfer, users can check the relevant assets and transfer history in their 'Funding' account. Users can also use the 'Easy convert' feature to convert assets in their trading account to other types of cryptocurrency. More details about the transfer can be found here and here.



