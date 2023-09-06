Europe Hair Care Products and Styling Tools Market Size to Worth USD 3.40 Billion by 2030 | With a Striking CAGR of 4.17%

Pune, India, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European hair care products and styling tools market size was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2.55 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period. Hairdressers/hair salons play a key role in selling styling tools. In recent times, there has been a trend of applying coconut oil, shea butter, and tea tree oils in hair care products across the region which is set to drive market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “European Hair Care Products and Styling Tools Market, 2023-2030.”





Key Industry Development

April 2023- Dreame Technology introduced a new hair dryer called Hair Glory, which has negative ion tech, powerful airflow, temperature control, and a compact build. The product was launched in Southwest Europe, including Italy, Germany, France, and Spain.

Leading Key Players Profiled in the Europe Hair Care Products and Styling Tools Market Research Report are:

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

L’Oréal S.A (France)

Wahl Clipper Corporation (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Jemella Ltd (U.K.)

Codibel n.v/s.a (Belgium)

Davines S.p.A. (Italy)

Revlon Inc. (U.S.)

KIEPE s.r.l (Italy)





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Popularity for Food-based Ingredients in Hair Care Products to Drive Market Trajectory

Rising popularity for food-based ingredients in hair care products is expected to drive the Europe hair care products and styling tools market growth. With the demand for hair care products & styling tools, which are more sustainable/organic than conventional products, haircare category has witnessed growth in ethical, free from, and environmental claims. Rising demand for natural cosmetics drives high usage of shea butter in Europe.

However, dominance of mass market and online retailers is anticipated to hinder the product distribution through hairdressers/hair salons, which is set to hamper the market growth.





COVID-19 Impact:

Consumer Behavior Changed and it Negatively Impacted the Market Growth

With hair salon profession requiring physical touch, European countries temporarily closed hair salons due to the impact of pandemic. The home isolation trend led to a number of Europeans attempting to color and condition their hair from the comfort of their homes, most notably throughout 2020. Therefore, consumer behavior changed and it negatively impacted the market growth.





Segmentation

Hair Care Products Led Due to High Demand Among Millennials in Europe

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into hair care products (shampoos, colorants, hair treatment products, hair growth products, and others) and hair styling tools (hair dryers, hair irons/hair stylers (including hair curlers), hair clippers/trimmers, hair shavers, and others). The hair care products segment led the market in 2022 as hair straightening, perming, and coloring are popular among millennials in Europe.

Women to Lead Due to Preference for Youthful Appearance Among Men and Women

Based on end user, the market is segmented into men and women. The women segment accounted for the majority part as traditionally, companies have marketed their products to female consumers. Preference for youthful appearance among men and women is set to encourage hair care products & hair styling tools manufacturers to develop specific products for these consumer groups in the coming years.

The market is studied across European countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.17% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.40 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 2.45 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 111 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product

By End User

By Country Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Europe Hair Care Products and Styling Tools Market Growth Drivers Rising Popularity of Food-based Ingredients in Hair Care Products to Accelerate Market Growth Increasing Number of Hairdressers and Beauty Salons across Europe to Promote Market Growth





Country Insights

Germany Dominated the Regional Market as it is the Major Importer of Raw Materials

Germany dominated the Europe hair care products & styling tools market share, valuing at USD 444.69 million in 2022. Germany is one of the major importers of raw materials for cosmetics, including hair care products.

Increasing demand for luxury hair care products & styling tools in Italy is likely to emerge as one of the major factors for the market growth.

The U.K. witnessed strong growth with the highest CAGR due to rising consumer demand for organic beauty products.





Competitive Landscape

Hair Dryers, Hairbrushes, Hair Colorants, Hair Straighteners, and Other Hair Styling Products/Accessories by Market Players to Drive Competition

With the expanding population, environmentally concerned consumers have been choosing eco-friendly hair salons popular across European countries. The market has new brands with popular green salons in Europe such as Blue Tit (England), Christophe-Nicolas Biot (France), Green & Co (England), Alchemy Salon (Scotland), Grönn (England), Marie Therese (Denmark), and Tarik.D Hairdressing (Germany). Market players have been offering a wide variety of hair dryers, hairbrushes, hair colorants, hair straighteners, and other hair styling products/accessories to professional hairdressers using professional distribution channels.





Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Europe Hair Care Products and Styling Tools Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Hair Care Products Shampoos Colorants Hair Treatment Products Hair Growth Products Others Hair Styling Tools Hair Dryers Hair Irons/ Hair Stylers Hair Clippers/ Trimmers Hair Shavers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Men Women Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country Germany U.K France Italy Rest of Europe Germany Hair Care Products and Styling Tools Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Hair Care Products Hair Styling Tools U.K Hair Care Products and Styling Tools Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Hair Care Products Hair Styling Tools France Hair Care Products and Styling Tools Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Hair Care Products Hair Styling Tools Italy Hair Care Products and Styling Tools Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Hair Care Products Hair Styling Tools Rest of Europe Hair Care Products and Styling Tools Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Hair Care Products Hair Styling Tools



TOC Continued...!





