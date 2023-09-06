Flash News: OKX Announces Profit-Sharing Feature Updates on its Copy Trading Product

SINGAPORE, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company , has issued updates for the day of September 6, 2023.



OKX Announces Profit-Sharing Feature Updates on its Copy Trading Product

OKX has announced updates to its profit-sharing feature on its Copy Trading product. The changes aim to more accurately reflect the contributions of Lead Traders and provide a better experience for users.

The updates include two modifications:

An adjustment to the profit sharing settlement process, which will improve the accuracy of profit distribution

The implementation of profit sharing levels based on Assets Under Management (AUM)

Since May of 2022, OKX Copy Trading has allowed users to view the portfolio breakdowns, transaction histories, PnL and risk levels of high-performing traders. Through OKX Copy Trading, users can follow high-performing lead traders, receive real-time updates on their latest moves and replicate trading strategies across more than 100 trading pairs, with more coming soon.

