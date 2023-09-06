Aspocomp Group Plc: Composition of Shareholders’ Nomination Board

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, September 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. EEST





The following members have been appointed to Aspocomp’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board:





- Päivi Marttila, appointed by Etola Group and Erkki Etola

- Kyösti Kakkonen, appointed by Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy

- Mikko Montonen, Aspocomp’s third largest shareholder.



Aspocomp’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board consists of three members who represent the company’s three largest shareholders. In addition, the Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors shall serve as an expert member of the Nomination Board unless he or she is appointed as an ordinary member of the Board. The three largest shareholders are determined annually based on the ownership information registered with the company’s shareholders’ register on the first business day of September.



The Shareholder’s Nomination Board is responsible for preparing and presenting to the Annual General Meeting and, where appropriate, to the Extraordinary General Meeting, proposals regarding the number and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors as well as a proposal regarding its composition.







For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com



