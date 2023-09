Tap offering of UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ bonds under the EUR 100 million Green Bonds Programme

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) has started accepting subscriptions for a tap offering under its EUR 100 milion Green Bonds Programme (ISIN - LT0000405938).

The Company is planning to issue up to EUR 10 million of nominal value bonds (with possibility to increase the issuance to EUR 20 million) to investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with a yield-to-maturity of 10.00% and issue price of 90.193924%. With the issuance of an additional EUR 10 million of nominal value bonds, the aggregate total value of bonds issued under the Green Bonds Programme will be EUR 67.7 million, or EUR 77.7 million if issuance is increased to EUR 20 million.

The offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed starts on 6 September 2023 and ends on 15 September 2023 12:00 PM (EEST). The bonds’ trading date is 15 September 2023 and settlement date is 20 September 2023 (T+3).

More information about the bond issue can be found on the Company’s web page https://lordslb.lt/aei_green_bonds/

Contact persons for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

Renata Gerulskienė

Securities dealer