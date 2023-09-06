Europe Wind Farms Database 2023: 26,239 Entries Across 40 Countries, Encompassing 218.7 GW Onshore and 481.8 GW Offshore

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive European wind farm Database comprises 26,239 entries across 40 countries, encompassing 218.7 GW onshore and 481.8 GW offshore



Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

Under construction: 221 entries (11,8 GW)

Operational: 22981 entries (206,9 GW)

Offshore market:

Planned: 518 entries (422,4 GW)

Approved: 30 entries (15,5 GW)

Under construction: 24 entries (14 GW)

Operational: 154 entries (29,9 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines

Total Power

Players

Developer

Operator

Owner

Status Data

Status

Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

Albania

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Moldova

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

