Europe Wind Farms Database 2023: 26,239 Entries Across 40 Countries, Encompassing 218.7 GW Onshore and 481.8 GW Offshore

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive European wind farm Database comprises 26,239 entries across 40 countries, encompassing 218.7 GW onshore and 481.8 GW offshore
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 221 entries (11,8 GW)
- Operational: 22981 entries (206,9 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 518 entries (422,4 GW)
- Approved: 30 entries (15,5 GW)
- Under construction: 24 entries (14 GW)
- Operational: 154 entries (29,9 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hn5kxf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.