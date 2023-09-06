Bosch Intelligent Cockpit Business Analysis Report 2023: Focus on Cockpit Domain Controllers, Cockpit-driving Integration, & Uncertainties in AI with SOTIF

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bosch's Intelligent Cockpit Business Analysis Report, 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Despite the chip shortage and the sluggish economy, Bosch's sales from all business divisions bucked the trend in 2022. Wherein, the Mobility Solutions, still the company's biggest division, sold EUR52.6 billion, jumping by 16% (12% adjusted for exchange-rate effects) on the previous year.

In the dynamic landscape of 2023, Bosch's Mobility Solutions has showcased an impressive sales surge of 3.5% in the first quarter compared to the previous year. Particularly remarkable is the company's remarkable performance in North America, where it achieved a remarkable 18% growth, and in Europe, boasting a notable 7.7% increase. This success can be attributed to Bosch's adept strategy adjustments and forward-thinking initiatives.

Strategically adapting its product and organizational structures, Bosch has steered itself towards pioneering "software-defined vehicles". A pivotal turning point occurred in 2019 when Bosch's Car Multimedia Division made the strategic decision to pivot away from conventional products such as T-boxes, head units, and clusters, and instead concentrated on the development of intelligent cockpits.

The quest for electrification, connectivity, intelligence, and sharing steered Bosch to reshape its automotive business in early 2021. The inception of the XC Division marked a significant milestone, encompassing intelligent driving, intelligent cockpits, and intelligent connectivity. Centered in Suzhou with pivotal R&D centers in Suzhou and Shanghai's Zhangjiang district, XC China has emerged as a frontrunner in autonomous driving, infotainment, and body intelligent control domains.

May 2023 witnessed another monumental move as Bosch unveiled its global Mobility business transformation, aptly named Bosch Mobility. Operating independently as a subsidiary of the Bosch Group, this strategic shift further empowers the capabilities of the XC Division established in 2021. This specialized division will spearhead advancements ranging from automated parking solutions to groundbreaking autonomous driving innovations.

A distinctive aspect of Bosch's journey lies in its resolute focus on software development, with over 50% of R&D personnel within Bosch Mobility engaged in this critical field. This strategic emphasis underscores the company's commitment to "software-defined vehicles", expediting software development and fostering harmonious software and hardware integration during the developmental process.

Continuing on this trajectory, Bosch's relentless efforts are directed towards the advancement of cockpit domain controllers and integrated cockpit-driving solutions. These pursuits reaffirm Bosch's position as a pioneering force driving transformative change in the mobility solutions landscape.

Cockpit domain controllers



With the higher functional requirements of users, ever more ECUs are used in the automotive entertainment domain. The integration of multiple ECUs into a cockpit domain controller helps to reduce vehicle cost, wirings and weight, simplify software development and shorten vehicle integration verification cycle, so as to achieve better OTA capabilities.



In 2020, Bosch launched Autosee 2.0, a Qualcomm 8155-based cockpit domain controller platform which integrates multiple operating systems and can simultaneously support multiple displays including cluster, center console, copilot seat entertainment, HUD, air conditioner and rear row screens.

This platform also integrates driver and occupant monitoring system (DOMS), around view monitor (AVM), face recognition (Face ID), multi-microphone input, active noise reduction and other functions. This 8155-based cockpit domain controller platform has been ordered by several automakers like Great Wall Motor, GAC Trumpchi, GAC Aion, Chery, Geely, Changan and Cadillac.



At the Auto Shanghai in April, 2023, Bosch and Autolink World jointly released an intelligent cockpit solution based on Qualcomm 8295 with 5nm process. It supports the cross-domain function of "cockpit-parking integration".



Cockpit-driving integration



Bosch's cockpit-driving integration technology development path spans through Cockpit-parking Integration 1.0, Cockpit-parking Integration 2.0, Cockpit-driving Integration 1.0 and Central Computer.



Bosch unveiled its cockpit-parking integrated demo solution in November 2022. This solution is a combination of a surround view camera, 12 ultrasonic sensors, SOC integrated with parking algorithms, and MCU for functional safety control, thus enabling cockpit-parking integration. According to its plan, Bosch will launch the Cockpit-parking Integration 1.0 (cockpit + APA + RPA) this year and Cockpit-parking Integration 2.0 next year.



Erase uncertainties in AI with SOTIF



Bosch believes that the challenge to cockpit-driving integration lies in software platforms for software and hardware decoupling, chip decoupling algorithms and AI security.



Given diversified cockpit chips and uncertain chip supply, general software platforms need to be used to deal with all uncertainties. This is the benefit offered by software and hardware decoupling. Bosch has achieved chip algorithm decoupling in the parking field, and is working on the decoupling of chips and cockpit-driving integration algorithms.



In general, ASIL can't evaluate the reliability of AI technology due to the uncertainties of AI technology. Bosch is therefore trying to solve this problem by introducing the safety of the intended functionality (SOTIF) solutions, for example, assess the security of the trained algorithms according to the coverage of training datasets.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Bosch

1.1 Profile

1.2 Operation

1.3 Employees and R&D Personnel

1.4 Organizational Structure

1.5 Core Team of Bosch China

6.2 Cockpit Electronic Product Lines

1.7 Summary on Cockpit Products, Suppliers and Customers



2 Intelligent Cockpits of Bosch

2.1 Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpits

2.2 Development Trends of Automotive E/E Architectures

2.3 Intelligent Cockpits

2.4 Distribution of R&D Centers of Multimedia and Software Businesses in China

2.5 Distribution of Production Bases of Car Multimedia Division in China

2.6 Intelligent Cockpit 4.0

2.7 IVI Business



3 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controllers and Cockpit-driving Integration

3.1 Development Trends of Cockpit Domain Products

3.2 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controllers

3.3 Advantages of Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controllers

3.4 Cockpit Domain Controller Platform: Autosee 2.0

3.5 Cockpit Domain Controller Platform: System Architecture of Autosee 2.0

3.6 Product Technical Solutions and Advantages

3.6 Product Technical Solutions and Advantages

3.7 Innovations and Advantages

3.8 Joint R&D with Autolink World

3.9 Cross-domain Integration of Intelligent Cockpit: System Architecture of Integrated Control Products

3.10 Development Path of Cockpit-driving Integration

3.11 Cockpit-parking Integrated Solutions

3.12 Advantages of Cockpit-parking Integrated Products

3.13 Hardware Solutions for Cockpit-driving Integration

3.14 Operating System Solutions for Cockpit-driving Integration



4 Automotive Display

4.1 Automotive Display Business Planning

4.2 Multi-display Interaction Products for Intelligent Cockpit

4.3 Full LCD Clusters and Core Customers

4.4 New Vehicle Display Technologies

4.5 Cockpit Display HMI Business Model

4.6 Cockpit Display HMI Business Planning

4.7 HUD Technology

4.8 C-HUD

4.9 Micro HUD Devices



5 FOTA

5.1 FOTA Technology Development Strategy

5.2 FOTA Solutions

5.3 FOTA Security Solutions

5.4 FOTA Application Scenarios



6 In-cabin Monitoring

6.1 In-cabin Monitoring Layout

6.2 DMS Solution

6.3 Functions of IMS Solution

6.4 Architecture of IMS Solution

6.5 Summary on In-cabin Monitoring Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71xayj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.