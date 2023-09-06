Switzerland Wealth Management High Net Worth (HNW) Investors Analysis Report 2023: Demographics, Expats, Investment Style Preferences, Asset Allocation, Offshore Investments, & Products and Services

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Wealth Management - High Net Worth (HNW) Investors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report sizes the opportunity within Switzerland's wealth market and analyzes the investment preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of its HNW investors. The report is based on the publisher's proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey.



HNW individuals in Switzerland are predominantly high-earning professional males, while entrepreneurs and female HNWs present a lucrative target segment for wealth managers. In a highly mature and sophisticated market such as this, discretionary mandates have the highest demand. Rising demand for philanthropy, retirement planning, and financial planning services provide the most significant growth opportunities for wealth managers in the foreseeable future.



Scope

Expats constitute 23.2% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements

Robo-advice accounts for just 7.4% of the Swiss HNW portfolio. Robo-advisory services are at a very nascent stage of development in the HNW space in Switzerland, but they are slowly gaining traction

The average Swiss HNW investor offshores 34.8% of their wealth abroad. This proportion is expected to increase over the next 12 months, indicating that many HNW investors are uncertain about the country's economic recovery

Reasons to Buy

Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth

Enhance your marketing strategies and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors' asset management style preferences

Tailor your investment product portfolio to match current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.

Key Topics Covered:

Demographics

Expats

Investment Style Preferences

Asset Allocation Preferences

Offshore Investment Preferences

Products and Services

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

UBS

Julius Baer

Credit Suisse

True Wealth

Swissquote

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ameq2y



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.