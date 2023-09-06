Global International Matchmaking Market Analysis Report 2023-2027: Women-Powered Mom & Pop Matchmakers at the Forefront of Love with Younger Matchmakers Reshaping the International Scene

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The International Matchmaking Market: Finding Love, For A Price" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Matchmakers are the traditional, off-line, personal touch professionals that help singles to find their soulmates, for a hefty fee. This profession is estimated to be worth $1.2 to $1.5 billion globally, with nearly 40% of the market located in the United States. This Marketdata study is the ONLY in-depth business analysis that covers the international matchmaking market. Data outside the U.S. is extremely rare.

Matchmaking is till primarily a mom & pop business, with lots of independent female operators, both in the U.S. and abroad. The market is easy to enter, requiring minimal investment and no licenses or certifications, as most matchmakers rely on intuition based on their personal experience in making matches.

The study examines: how matchmaking services operate - typical models/revenues/fees/profits, market structure, typical fees, U.S. market size from 2005 to 2020, pandemic and recovery in 2021-2022, International outlook and market size by country, 2023 & 2027 Forecast, market trends and developments, user demographics, and 2021 operations survey results from the Matchmaking Institute (revenues, marketing, fees).

The market has rebounded significantly in 2022, as the pandemic waned and as matchmakers shifted to a new mix of in-person and virtual services, embracing online technology more fully.

More matchmakers have entered the profession, seeing the potential benefits of being their own boss and working from home. The new, younger matchmakers that have entered the business offer services at lower prices than the long-established, nationally known ones - opening up the potential market for younger clients such as Millennials and Gen Z.

Industry sources estimate that there are now 2,000+ professional matchmakers now operating in the United States, and Marketdata's research finds that there are thousands more operating in China, Japan, South Korea, India and Europe.

Separate analyses for 13 national markets: U.S., Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland (the singles population, $ market size, top competitors, nature of the market/cultural differences).

Includes competitor profiles for top matchmakers: Patti Stanger, Valenti Intl., Samantha Daniels, Bonnie Wills, Kelleher & Associates, Diane Bennett, Barbi Adler, Lisa Ronis, Kailen Rosenberg, and Leora Hoffman.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction - Study Scope, Methodology, Sources Used

Executive Overview of Major Findings

Discussion of the U.S. vs. international markets

Analysis of market statistics and validity of sources

Discussion of the pandemic's effects on revenues and operations.

Nature of the business, how matchmakers operate, models use, fees, target customers

Tables:

Estimated number of matchmakers, by country: 2023

Estimated market value, by country: 2023

Value of Total Dating Services Market & Matchmaking Market: 2017-2027 Forecast

United States Value of Dating Services Industry Segments: 2005-2020

The U.S. Matchmaking Market

Market size & status report: estimated number of matchmakers in the U.S., average revenues per matchmaker, findings of interviews with top matchmakers, recent trends

Estimated income/expense statement, profit margins for solo operators/multi-office operations

2021 matchmakers survey - results of Matchmaking Institute survey (income, number of clients, staff, fees, competition, websites, offices, marketing methods, use of social media, background checks, date coaching, top 5 markets - comparison to 2016 & 2009 surveys)

Estimated avg. matchmaker income/P&L statement, profit margins

The Matchmaking Institute: role, training & certification of new matchmakers

Industry trade association: discussion of past efforts to form The National Association of Ethical & Professional Matchmakers, other efforts, ethical guidelines.

Size of the market for matchmakers & dating coaches, 2012-2022 estimates, 2023 & 2027 forecasts

Profiles of Some of the Top U.S. Independent Matchmakers

(For matchmakers profiled below. an in-depth discussion and description of how they operate, services, typical fees, clients served, specializations, address or phone and website. Findings of Marketdata phone interviews, opinions on status of the market.)

Leora Hoffman Associates

Kailen Rosenberg

Barbie Adler (Selective Search Inc.)

Irene Valenti (Valenti International)

Lisa Ronis Personal Matchmaking

Kelleher & Associates

Dianne Bennett

Samantha Daniels

Patti Stanger

Bonnie Wills

The Matchmaking Market in Canada

For each country: Discussion and statistics about the singles population, marriage rates, trends, estimated number of matchmakers or agencies, estimated $ value of the market in 2022 by Marketdata, Statista.com, country statistical offices.

The Matchmaking Market in India

Discussion and statistics about the singles population, marriage rates, trends, estimated number of matchmakers or agencies, estimated $ value of the market in 2022 by Marketdata, Statista.com, country statistical offices.

The Matchmaking Market in China

Discussion and statistics about the singles population, marriage rates, trends, estimated number of matchmakers or agencies, estimated $ value of the market in 2022 by Marketdata, Statista.com, country statistical offices.

The Matchmaking Market in Japan

Discussion and statistics about the singles population, marriage rates, trends, estimated number of matchmakers or agencies, estimated $ value of the market in 2022 by Marketdata, Statista.com, country statistical offices.

The Matchmaking Market in South Korea

Discussion and statistics about the singles population, marriage rates, trends, estimated number of matchmakers or agencies, estimated $ value of the market in 2022 by Marketdata, Statista.com, country statistical offices.

The Matchmaking Market in Australia

Discussion and statistics about the singles population, marriage rates, trends, estimated number of matchmakers or agencies, estimated $ value of the market in 2022 by Marketdata, Statista.com, country statistical offices.

The Matchmaking Market in Europe

For each country: Discussion and statistics about the singles population, marriage rates, trends, estimated number of matchmakers or agencies, estimated $ value of the market in 2022 by Marketdata, Statista.com, country statistical offices.

The United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Germany

France

Norway

Sweden

Reference Directory of Information Sources

List of industry trade associations, publications, reports, consultants, other

Research firms, etc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/le0s0a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.