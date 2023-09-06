Global Personal Care Packaging Market Report 2023: Featuring Players Albea Group, Amcor, Ardagh Group, Bemis Company Mondi plc and Saint-Gobain

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Personal Care Packaging estimated at US$26.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Flexible, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rigid Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Personal Care Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $26.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global



