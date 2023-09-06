Global Personal Care Packaging Market Report 2023: Featuring Players Albea Group, Amcor, Ardagh Group, Bemis Company Mondi plc and Saint-Gobain

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Personal Care Packaging Market to Reach $36.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Personal Care Packaging estimated at US$26.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Flexible, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rigid Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Personal Care Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
Market Scope
This analysis offers an independent assessment of annual sales figures in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030, accompanied by the respective percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). Both recent and historic data are included, presenting a comprehensive view of the market's historical performance and future projections.
The 16-Year Perspective table illustrates the percentage distribution of value sales for Personal Care Packaging across specified geographic regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This dataset provides valuable insights into the market's growth trends and dynamics across diverse regions, allowing for a better understanding of its evolution over time. If further details or assistance are required, please feel free to inquire.
Market Overview
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Personal Care Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
What's New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Albea Group
- Amcor
- Ampac Holding
- Ardagh Group
- Bemis Company
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Crown Holdings, Inc.
- Gerresheimer
- ITC
- Mondi plc
- Procter & Gamble
- Saint-Gobain
- Sonoco
- WestRock Company
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|93
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$26.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$36.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zywil
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment