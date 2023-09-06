A2 Milk Market Worth USD 4.5 billion by 2031, Rising at a CAGR of 10.2% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global A2 milk market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2028. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 4.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2028. As of 2023, the market for A2 milk is expected to close at US$ 2.7 billion.



The increasing consumer awareness and increased focus on health and wellness, the demand for A2 Milk has increased significantly as A2 milk is seen as a healthier alternative to traditional milk due to its perceived digestive benefits, which has contributed to its market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=59742

Competitive Landscape

Companies are focusing more on R&D activities to introduce new flavors into the market. Besides that, A2 milk industry players are expanding their product portfolios by increasing their global operations and fortifying their distribution channels. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global A2 Milk market report:

The A2 Milk Company Limited

FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED

Fonterra Cooperative Group Limited

Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Provilac Dairy Farms Private Limited

Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Ratnawali Dairy Products LLP

Erden Creamery Private Limited



Key Developments in the A2 Milk Market

In March 2020 - The a2 Milk Company, an innovative dairy nutrition company that helps people live better lives by utilizing the benefits of the A2 protein, is pleased to announce a licensing agreement that will allow the expansion of a2 Milk® into Canada.

Ratnawali Dairy Products LLP has established itself as a producer of the best quality A2 milk and milk products in the market with a diverse portfolio under “Dhenusaar” brand. With substantial evolution in the procurement, processing, and production methods for its milk-based products, the quality-conscious company has emerged as a renowned and reliable provider of quality A2 milk products under the Dhenusaar brand

The rising lactose intolerance or sensitivity issues, there is a growing demand for dairy products that are easier on the digestive system. A2 milk is often marketed as a solution for individuals with lactose intolerance because it is thought to be more easily digestible. This in turn is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Easy availability of A2 milk in various forms, including milk, yogurt, cheese, and infant formula. This diversification of products has expanded its appeal to a wider range of consumers, including those seeking dairy alternatives for different culinary applications, drives the market demand.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the A2 milk market was valued at US$ billion

By application, the infant formula segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period, A2 milk can be used as alternative milk for infants.

Based on form, the liquid segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on packaging, the glass bottles segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased demand for eco-friendly options.

A2 Milk Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The A2 milk market has benefited from the rise in popularity of dairy alternatives like almond milk, soy milk, and oat milk and increasing consumer awareness of potential health benefits associated with A2 milk.

Increased the availability of A2 milk in mainstream supermarkets, further fueling its growth.

Increasing dairy consumption particularly in Asia, due to changing dietary habits and increasing disposable income. A2 milk has gained popularity in these regions as a premium dairy product.



Get Exclusive Discount on A2 Milk Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=59742

A2 Milk Market – Regional Analysis

North America remains one of the leading markets of the A2 milk industry, throughout the forecast period. the increasing consumer interest in lactose-free and easier-to-digest dairy options and increased demand from countries like the United States and Canada drive the market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest A2 Milk market share during the forecast period owing to the strong coffee culture, with a high demand for coffee servers in both residential and commercial settings. The increasing demand for quality coffee and reliable coffee-serving solutions, drive the market demand in the region.

A2 Milk Market – Key Segments

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Form

Liquid

Powder

Packaging

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles & Pouches

Carton Packaging



Cans

Application

Infant Formula

Dairy Products Butter Cheese Yogurt Milk Powder Ice Cream Others

Bakery & Confectionery

Milk & Milk-based Beverages

Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Store-based Retailing

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Retailing

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of A2 Milk Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=59742<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com