Global Reporter Gene Assay Market Report 2023: Key Players include Abcam, Bio-Rad, Merck, Thermo Fisher, Danaher, Promega and Genecopoeia

Global Reporter Gene Assay Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Reporter Gene Assay estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Luciferase Assays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Reporter Gene Assay market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Market Scope



The analysis is segmented by geographic region, covering the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World markets. The dataset provides independent analysis of annual sales figures in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with the corresponding percentage CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

The 8-Year Perspective table offers a percentage breakdown of value sales for Reporter Gene Assay across specified geographic regions for the years 2023 and 2030, giving insight into the expected market trends over this period.

Furthermore, the dataset includes analyses for specific customer segments, including Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical applications, In-vitro Studies, Luciferase Assays, Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays, Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase Assays, Beta-Glucuronidase Assays, and Other Assays. Each of these segments is analyzed across geographic regions to provide a comprehensive view of market dynamics.

The dataset also includes a market analysis of annual sales in US$ million for Reporter Gene Assay for the years 2014 through 2030, allowing for historical comparison and trend analysis.

