United States Obstetrics & Gynecology KOL Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates Analysis Report 2023

This study presents fair-market value (FMV) hourly and half-day compensation rates for U.S. KOLs - Obstetrics & Gynecology, by percentiles, with averages, for six (6) activities as well as for non-specific activities, for four (4) levels of Thought Leader influences (rare, international, national and local).
Thought Leader Compensation US Obstetrics Gynecology includes a comparative assessment to salary basis. Our defensible market-based rate data for healthcare practitioners (HCPs) and thought leaders (KOLs) are derived directly from industry compensation practices.
Our reports on KOL fair-market value (FMV) rates are established using a reliable methodology that gathers data from industry professionals involved in setting compensation levels for global KOL interactions. When it comes to thought leader compensation in the US Obstetrics Gynecology field, our data helps companies align their payments with industry standards.
INSIGHT
Research shows that less than 25% of pharmaceutical organizations begin working and involving Key Opinion Leaders during or before the clinical phase. Most - 63% - wait during phases 2 and 3 to start exchanging with Thought Leaders.
Establishing fair-market value compensation rates will:
- Reduce the external perception of inappropriate inducement and limit regulatory and compliance risks.
- Provide an independent reference for negotiations with Thought Leaders (KOLs) and Healthcare Providers (HCPs).
- Refine and support the development of fee schedules that are aligned with market conditions.
- Competitively position the organization and support good business practices.
Key Topics Covered:
- Research Methodology
- Definitions
- Therapeutic Area
- Thought Leader Levels
- Salary Data versus Market Rates
- Flat Rates
- Hourly Rates
- Advisory Board Lead
- Advisory Board Non-lead
- Consulting Scientific/Clinical Content
- Consulting Commercial Content
- Speaking Scientific/Clinical Content
- Speaking Commercial Content
- Other Activities
- Advisory Board Lead
- Advisory Board Non-lead
- Consulting Scientific/Clinical Content
- Consulting Commercial Content
- Speaking Scientific/Clinical Content
- Speaking Commercial Content
- Other Activities
