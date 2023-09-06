Vinyl Sulfone Global Market Report 2023: Textile Industry Boosts Vinyl Sulfone Market with Rising Demand for Reactive Dyes

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Sulfone Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vinyl sulfone market is set to experience significant growth, projected to rise from $1.73 billion in 2022 to $1.80 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.85%.

This growth comes amidst a complex global landscape shaped by the Russia-Ukraine war, which has disrupted economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The war's effects, including economic sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and rising commodity prices, have caused inflation across various sectors.

The vinyl sulfone market is projected to achieve substantial growth, reaching $2.10 billion by 2027, driven by a robust CAGR of 3.95%.

Innovating for a Sustainable Future: The research report "Vinyl Sulfone Market: Innovations and Demand in Textile Industry" sheds light on key dynamics in the vinyl sulfone market. The report offers in-depth insights into global market size, regional trends, competitive landscapes, detailed market segments, and growth opportunities.

Pioneering Product Innovations: Technology and innovation are shaping the vinyl sulfone market, with major players introducing cutting-edge products to maintain their competitive edge. Notably, US-based Huntsman launched the 3rd generation AVITERA SE sustainable reactive dye range in March 2022. This innovative vinyl sulfone-based dye offers significant benefits such as reduced dyeing and washing-off cycles, up to 50% savings in water and electricity consumption, and enhanced performance and compatibility.

Unlocking New Horizons: Industry Consolidation and Expansion: In November 2021, Bhageria Industries, an India-based manufacturer of dyes and dye intermediates, acquired a 51% stake in Bhageria & Jajodia Pharmaceuticals. This strategic move strengthens Bhageria Industries' product offerings and enables enhanced customer service. Bhageria & Jajodia Pharmaceuticals, an India-based manufacturer of vinyl sulfone intermediates, plays a pivotal role in pharmaceuticals.

Navigating Regional Realities: The report delves into regional dynamics, highlighting Asia-Pacific as the largest region in the vinyl sulfone market in 2022. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Textile Industry Fueling Growth: A significant driver of the vinyl sulfone market is the rising demand for textile products. Vinyl sulfone is a crucial component of reactive dyes used in the textile industry for coloring textiles. Notably, exports of fibers, textiles, and apparel in the US reached $28.4 billion in 2021, a $3.1 billion increase compared to the previous year. This upward trend reflects a growing demand for textile products and subsequently propels the vinyl sulfone market.

Industry Excellence: Leading Players and Innovators: The report underscores key players shaping the vinyl sulfone market, including Huntsman, Bhageria Industries, and others, who drive growth through innovation and technology.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.1 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

