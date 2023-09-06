Europe and North America Charging Infrastructure for Heavy Commercial Vehicles Industry Report 2023-2030: Gain Insights from 30 Executive Interviews with Market Leading Companies

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charging Infrastructure for Heavy Commercial Vehicles in Europe and North America - 1st Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for Charging Infrastructure for Heavy Commercial Vehicles in Europe and North America offers crucial insights into this rapidly evolving sector. This comprehensive report serves as an invaluable resource for various stakeholders, including vehicle manufacturers, charge point operators, technology vendors, investors, consultants, telecom operators, and government agencies, providing deep insights derived from extensive research.

In Europe, the installed base of dedicated charging points is projected to experience remarkable growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67 percent. Starting from 6,400 in 2022, this figure is forecasted to reach an impressive 390,000 by the year 2030. Meanwhile, in North America, a similar trend is anticipated, with the total number of dedicated charging points expected to rise from 4,150 in 2022 to a substantial 378,000 by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 76 percent. This count encompasses both public and non-public charging stations.

The commercial vehicle charging infrastructure sector is identified as being in its early stages of growth, signaling a phase that is likely to span decades. Mega-challenges like vehicle emissions and climate change are compelling investments in electric commercial vehicles and charging infrastructure, creating a promising outlook for the market. Notably, stringent emission regulations from European and North American governments are acting as catalysts for market growth.

The integration of advanced technologies such as Wi-Fi and cellular IoT is poised to connect charging stations, enabling intelligent charging management. Charge point operators (CPOs) can remotely monitor and maintain charging stations, while commercial vehicle drivers can locate available chargers, monitor charging availability, and manage payments. Fleet managers can optimize charging costs by utilizing smart charging software during non-peak hours.

An emphasis on depot charging at the home base is anticipated to dominate the commercial vehicle charging landscape. In Europe, the small installed base of public charging stations for commercial vehicles is expected to grow to 72,500 by 2030. Similarly, North America is projected to witness growth, reaching 88,000 charging points by the same year.

The value chain of the commercial vehicle OEM segment is concentrated, with a few major players holding global reach. Established names such as Volvo Group, Scania, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, and others lead the industry. Newcomers like Einride, Tesla, Nikola, and Volta Trucks are targeting the electric commercial vehicle market with innovative pilot projects and collaborations.

In North America, both regional and international companies offer DC chargers for commercial vehicles. Key players like ChargePoint provide comprehensive solutions encompassing hardware, software, and CPO services. Other significant regional hardware providers include ABB, Blink Charging, BorgWarner, and Siemens.

The DC charging solutions market in Europe exhibits fragmentation, with notable actors like ABB, EVBox, Heliox, and Siemens. Software-specific providers like Ampeco, Driivz, and Noodoe offer connectivity solutions such as fleet management tools, peak shaving, and smart charging management.

Numerous CPOs are targeting the heavy commercial vehicle charging sector, with expansion plans spanning North America. Initiatives like TeraWatt Infrastructure, Greenlane, and Forum Mobility are focused on widespread growth. Particularly in North America, charging stations are concentrated in California, with additional pilot projects in states like New York and Quebec. In Europe, CPO Milence plans to deploy 1,700 charging stations by 2027, while Aral Pulse, Circle K, EnBW, and Rifil are among the key players with heavy commercial vehicle charging initiatives.

Highlights from the Report

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on heavy commercial vehicle charging infrastructure in Europe and North America.

Comprehensive description of the EV charging value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 41 companies offering EV charging hardware and software.

Profiles of 25 charge point operators (CPOs).

Profiles of 21 electric heavy commercial vehicle OEMs.

Market forecasts lasting until 2030.

Market Analysis and Trends



Value chain analysis

DC charging hardware providers

Software providers and charge point operators

Commercial vehicle OEMs

Mergers and acquisitions

Market trends

Demand for public en route and destination charging to increase rapidly

The electric commercial vehicle market continues to grow fast

Open architectures alter the EV charging value chain

A modular design improves the case for DC charging

Electric Trucking as a Service (TaaS) is an attractive model

Battery buffered charging solving grid connectivity issues

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Commercial Vehicle Charging in Europe and North America

1.1 User segments

1.1.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

1.1.2 Buses

1.1.3 Construction equipment

1.1.4 Use Cases

1.2 Electric CV range

1.3 Electric commercial vehicle charging infrastructure in Europe

1.4 Electric commercial vehicle charging infrastructure in North America

1.5 The electric commercial vehicle market

1.6 Charging strategies

1.6.1 Depot charging

1.6.2 Destination charging

1.6.3 Opportunity charging

1.7 Market players

1.7.1 Charge point operators (CPOs)

1.7.2 Heavy commercial vehicle OEMs

1.7.3 Hardware and software providers

2 Charging Technologies and Standards

2.1 Electric vehicle charging

2.1.1 AC and DC

2.2 Battery capacity and charging time

2.3 Connector standards

2.4 Connectivity and management software

2.5 Payment solutions

3 Vehicle Manufacturers

3.1 BYD

3.2 Daimler Truck

3.2.1 Freightliner

3.2.2 Thomas Built Buses

3.2.3 Mercedes-Benz Trucks

3.3 Iveco Group

3.3.1 Nikola Corporation

3.4 PACCAR

3.4.1 Peterbilt

3.4.2 Kenworth

3.4.3 DAF

3.5 TRATON

3.5.1 Scania

3.5.2 MAN Truck & Bus

3.5.3 Navistar

3.6 Volvo Group

3.6.1 Volvo Trucks

3.6.2 Mack Trucks

3.6.3 Renault Trucks

3.6.4 Volvo Buses and Nova Bus

3.7 Einride

3.8 Tesla

3.9 Volta Trucks

3.10 Quantron

3.11 Lion Electric

3.12 Xos Trucks

3.13 Emerging actors

4 Charge Point Operators

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 BP Pulse

4.1.2 Circle K

4.1.3 E.ON

4.1.4 EnBW

4.1.5 Enel X

4.1.6 Fastned

4.1.7 GOFAST

4.1.8 Iberdrola

4.1.9 Ionity

4.1.10 Kople

4.1.11 Milence

4.1.12 Nimbnet

4.1.13 Rifil

4.1.14 Shell Recharge Solutions

4.1.15 Vattenfall

4.1.16 Virta

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Blink Charging

4.2.2 ChargePoint

4.2.3 Electrify America

4.2.4 EVgo

4.2.5 Forum Mobility

4.2.6 Greenlane

4.2.7 Hydro-Quebec

4.2.8 TeraWatt Infrastructure

4.2.9 WattEV

4.3 Additional CPOs

5 Hardware and Software Providers

5.1 Europe

5.1.1 ABB

5.1.2 ADS-TEC Energy

5.1.3 Alpitronic (Hypercharger)

5.1.4 Ampeco

5.1.5 Charge Amps

5.1.6 Charge-V

5.1.7 Circontrol

5.1.8 Driivz

5.1.9 Ecotap

5.1.10 Efacec

5.1.11 Ekoenergetyka

5.1.12 EnerCharge

5.1.13 Enersense

5.1.14 EVBox

5.1.15 Evtec

5.1.16 E-Totem

5.1.17 GreenFlux

5.1.18 Heliox

5.1.19 Ingeteam

5.1.20 IES Synergy

5.1.21 Kempower

5.1.22 Kostad

5.1.23 Last Mile Solutions

5.1.24 L-Charge

5.1.25 Optimile

5.1.26 Siemens

5.1.27 Tritium

5.2 North America

5.2.1 BorgWarner

5.2.2 BTC Power (E.ON.)

5.2.3 ChargePoint

5.2.4 Delta Electronics

5.2.5 Demand Detroit

5.2.6 EV Connect

5.2.7 EverCharge

5.2.8 EvGateway

5.2.9 FreeWire Technologies

5.2.10 InCharge Energy

5.2.11 Noodoe

5.2.12 Proterra

5.2.13 SK Signet

5.2.14 Tellus Power Green

5.3 Additional hardware and software providers

6 Early Use Cases

6.1 DFSD electrifies A-B routes together with Volvo Trucks

6.2 Tesla delivers 36 Tesla Semis to PepsiCo

6.3 MTAs road to electrify bus-traffic in New York City

6.4 Boliden deploys underground electric trucks for mining

6.5 ARC operates Scania electric refuse trucks in Copenhagen

6.6 Schneider adds close to 100 electric Freightliner eCascadia

