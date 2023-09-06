Global $173.68 Bn Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market Analysis, Drivers, Trends and Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Service Channel, End-User, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Customer Experience (CX) outsourcing Market is expected to generate USD 173.68 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 90.87 Billion in 2022. In today's consumer-centric marketplace, there is a steady increase in demand for outsourced CX services. The customer experience (CX) is increasingly prioritized in corporate plans and is still recognized as an independent company responsibility.

During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~10%. Major companies in the market have also been coming up with solutions in line with the changing requirements, which has further accelerated the growth of the CX outsourcing industry during the forecast period.

The Global Customer Experience (CX) outsourced Market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

Demand for Outsourced CX Services is Growing Steadily in today's consumer-centric marketplace. Customer experience (CX) continues to be recognized as a distinct business function and takes centre stage in many business strategies. Companies have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic that it is more important than ever to have a comprehensive CX and a resilient contact center operation.



In recent years, the Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Market has experienced a profound transformation, driven by rapid technological advancements. From leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to adopting cloud-based solutions, CX outsourcing providers are capitalizing on the power of technology to revolutionize customer support services.

One of the most significant technological developments in the CX outsourcing market is the integration of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. These intelligent tools enable companies to provide instant responses to customer queries, 24/7, significantly improving response times and customer satisfaction. By handling routine inquiries, chatbots free up human agents to focus on more complex and high-value interactions, leading to greater efficiency and cost savings.



Technological developments have become the driving force behind the evolution of the Customer Experience (CX) Outsourcing Market. AI, automation, big data analytics, and cloud-based solutions have transformed the way businesses approach customer support services.

As CX outsourcing providers continue to embrace and leverage these innovations, they are poised to deliver even more exceptional and personalized customer experiences, further solidifying the industry's position as a crucial component of modern business strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2023 90.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2029 173.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market: Historic and Forecast, (2019-2029)

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market

Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market: Solution Mix

Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market: Dashboard

Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

Impact of COVID-19 on Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market

Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market Segmentation: By Service Channel

Voice/Call Center Outsourced, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Social Media/Chat/Web Outsourced, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

E-mail Outsourced, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market Segmentation: By End-user

BFSI, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Retail & E-commerce, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Travel/Hospitality & Cargo, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Healthcare, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Client Concentration by Major Key Players : Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market

Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market: Top 10 market players & Teleperformance's AI implementation experience

Market Share Analysis of Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Screening Market

Strategic Recommendations

Handling the workforce in a B2B CX environment

Opting for an appropriate outsourcing model for B2B

Industry Ecosystem Analysis

Macro-Economic Factor Assessment

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Model

The companies analysed in the report include

Atento

Teleperformance SE

TTEC Holdings, Inc

Startek, Inc

Concentrix Corporation

Webhelp

Majorel

Transcom WorldWide AB

Serco

Syskes Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgsk89

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment